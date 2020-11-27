US new home sales dip in Oct; Sept figures revised higher

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Washington
SALES of new US single-family homes fell in October, though they remained at higher levels amid record-low mortgage rates and demand for more space as the Covid-19 pandemic drags on.
New home sales dipped 0.3 per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 999,000 units...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes