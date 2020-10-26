You are here

Home > Real Estate

US new-home sales fell slightly in September

Mon, Oct 26, 2020 - 11:29 PM

file7cusrj9bhxymzbzk9ly.jpg
New-home sales in the US fell slightly in September, while remaining elevated, suggesting demand is being restrained by lean inventory despite record-low mortgage rates.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[WASHINGTON] New-home sales in the US fell slightly in September, while remaining elevated, suggesting demand is being restrained by lean inventory despite record-low mortgage rates.

Purchases of new single-family houses dropped 3.5 per cent from August to a 959,000 annualised pace from a downwardly revised 994,000 rate, government data showed Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1.03 million rate of sales in September. The median selling price rose 3.5 per cent from a year earlier to US$326,800.

Extremely low borrowing costs and greater buyer appetite for suburban properties has powered residential investment and is seen adding to third-quarter economic growth. The Federal Reserve has signaled it expects to hold interest rates near zero at least through 2023. At the same time, a recent decline in mortgage applications - to the lowest level since July - suggests a tempering of demand that may allow builders time to work off backlogs.

The number of properties sold for which construction hadn't yet started increased to 319,000 in September, the highest in 14 years and a sign construction will remain robust in coming months.

The supply of new homes ticked up slightly while remaining extremely tight. At the current sales pace, it would take 3.6 months to exhaust the supply, compared with August's 3.4 months that was the lowest in data back to 1963.

SEE ALSO

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Sales of existing homes, which make up most of the market, strengthened in September to the highest level in 14 years, and homebuilder optimism stands at an all-time high.

The new-home sales report, released jointly by the Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development, tends to be volatile: It showed 90 per cent confidence that the change in sales last month ranged from a 23.4 per cent decline to a 16.4 per cent increase.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

'Well-diversified' portfolio, tenant base will help mitigate challenges: Ascendas Reit

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

Paint startup gush raises S$4.7m pre-Series A funding for R&D, expansion

UOB's value chain financing posts twofold growth in H1 2020

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Row of five freehold shophouses in Joo Chiat up for sale with S$21m asking price

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 26, 2020 11:23 PM
Government & Economy

China gives six US media outlets a week to report on operations

[BEIJING] China's foreign ministry on Monday ordered six US media outlets to report back on their operations in the...

Oct 26, 2020 10:56 PM
Transport

Rolls-Royce seeks US$2.6b in make-or-break share issue

[LONDON] Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will ask shareholders on Tuesday for 2 billion pounds (S$3.54 billion) in a...

Oct 26, 2020 10:42 PM
Banking & Finance

Ant set to raise almost US$35b in biggest-ever IPO

[SHANGHAI] Jack Ma's Ant Group is set to raise about US$34.5 billion through initial public offerings in Shanghai...

Oct 26, 2020 10:34 PM
Government & Economy

WTO gives EU final nod for tariffs on US$4b of US exports

[GENEVA] The World Trade Organization on Monday formally authorised the European Union to impose tariffs on about US...

Oct 26, 2020 10:04 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as virus cases surge, stimulus doubts

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street's main indexes started the week on a dour note on Monday as surging coronavirus cases and a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Siglap Shopping Centre collective sale to carry S$120m reserve price

Singaporeans stuck on island turn to private jets, daycations

How has Covid-19 hit Singapore's less well-off?

MAS issues notice to remove manager of Eagle Hospitality Reit

Google, Temasek agree to invest US$350m in Indonesia's Tokopedia

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for