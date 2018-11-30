You are here

Home > Real Estate

US pending home sales drop in October

Fri, Nov 30, 2018 - 12:03 AM

doc72z9cpediqh1l3p6blm3_doc71kwucora4i9g0820h.jpg
Contracts to buy previously owned US homes fell in October, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Contracts to buy previously owned US homes fell in October, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

The NAR's pending home sales index decreased to a reading of 102.1, down 2.6 per cent from the prior month. September's index was revised to 104.8 from 104.6.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast pending home sales rising 0.5 per cent last month.

Pending home contracts are seen as a forward-looking indicator of the health of the housing market because they become sales one to two months later.

Home resales rose 1.4 per cent in October from the prior month but were down 5.1 per cent from a year earlier, the sharpest 12-month drop since July 2014. Compared to one year ago, pending sales were down 6.7 percent.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Hibiki Path Advisors pumps S$22.8m more into Accordia Golf Trust

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Ascendas Hospitality Trust to buy Ibis Ambassador Seoul for 77.5 billion won

Corporate digest

Editor's Choice

file6uc8666dx5214n8xkgqm.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all

BT_20181129_YOKAP29_3630196.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

King Albert Park strata mall to house cinema, more shops

file6va2 afp.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore's real estate investment market is No 2 in Asia-Pac: report

Most Read

1 China calling - and Singapore lawyers heed with ni hao!
2 Where to park your funds? Well, it depends
3 Competition for funds driving up fixed deposit rates
4 Regulators seek documents from coffee shop operator Kimly; stock suspended
5 Kimly voluntarily suspends trading amid disclosure gaps

Must Read

GOJEKxDBS Group shot_1.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Garage

Ready, set... Gojek takes off in Singapore, with app in beta form

file72z14fjjz2u1f93zk102.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_SGWorkers_2911.jpg
Nov 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore employment rates, income growth up; PMETs take longer to find work, more contract jobs

Nov 29, 2018
Real Estate

YTL Land to launch freehold condo along Orchard Boulevard on Dec 1

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening