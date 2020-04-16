You are here

Home > Real Estate

Virus won't revive suburbia: Californian developer

Thu, Apr 16, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200416_SYSUB15_4090199.jpg
Cities will continue to thrive as centres of innovation and economic growth, said Five Point CEO Emile Haddad.
PHOTO: AFP

Los Angeles

US city dwellers are not about to flee to bucolic suburbs because of the novel coronavirus, as some brokers predicted, said Emile Haddad, founder of California's largest masterplanned community developer.

His Five Point Holdings would stand to benefit if such a trend did come to pass. It is building suburban projects around Los Angeles, Orange County and San Francisco with 40,000 residences and 23 million square feet of commercial space.

But, Mr Haddad, said cities will continue to thrive as centres of innovation and economic growth, and people will return to the bars, restaurants and other amenities that make urban living attractive.

"I am absolutely convinced that this is not the rebirth of suburbia," the chief executive officer of Five Point said in an interview. "I really don't think you're going to see a major change in anything in the character of the city."

SEE ALSO

Money FM podcast: Covid-19 Solidarity Budget: How to access support for your SME

Real estate stocks have been pummelled amid fears that the virus will gut retail, office and multifamily property values as more people shop and work from home, creating demand for more spacious dwellings.

The pandemic is likely to have a short-term effect on behaviour similar to the shock of the Sept 11 terrorist attacks rather than the long-term recovery following the financial crisis of 2008 to 2009, according to Mr Haddad.

He founded Five Point in 2009 as a spin-off from homebuilder Lennar Corp, devoting most of the last decade to getting plans and permits approved for his sprawling projects.

The most likely change in public and private spaces will be an increase in temperature-measuring sensors and other technology to track the health of people, he said.

Home prices in his communities will not decrease much, he added, because there is a long-term inventory shortage, but interest rates are likely to fall further, which will make housing more affordable.

Despite the halt in construction during the outbreak, builders have continued to close deals on lots in his Southern California communities, the Great Park in Orange County and Valencia north of Los Angeles.

Home sales are likely to quickly resume soon after people emerge from confinement.

"Our buyers are not the buyers that are losing their jobs," he said. "Our average price of a home is over US$1 million, so obviously those are not people who are working in restaurants or hotels." BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

March's private home sales slump may be signal for full-year rout

Oxley boss in legal tussle with Italian contractor over Venetian hotel

Singapore industrial rents to moderate as manufacturing suffers

Jump in demand for rental condos, HDB flats in March

Japan firm offers spouses time-out apartments to avoid 'coronavirus divorce'

Moscow apartment sales surge as rouble crashes

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 16, 2020 05:48 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares halt five-day rally as earnings underscore coronavirus hit

[LONDON] European shares closed firmly in the red on Wednesday, ending a five-day rally as the first batch of...

Apr 16, 2020 12:16 AM
Technology

Apple launches new cheap iPhone to boost sales ahead of 5G model

[CUPERTINO] Apple unveiled the new iPhone SE, its first low-cost smartphone in four years, seeking to boost sales...

Apr 16, 2020 12:03 AM
Government & Economy

Elizabeth Warren becomes latest rival to endorse Biden for president

[WASHINGTON] Former White House hopeful Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday endorsed her onetime rival Joe Biden, becoming...

Apr 15, 2020 11:40 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Industrial Trust to set aside up to S$13.7m in relief for tenants in Singapore

MAPLETREE Industrial Trust will set aside up to S$13.7 million to cushion the impact of Covid-19 on its tenants in...

Apr 15, 2020 11:33 PM
Banking & Finance

G20 agrees to temporary debt standstill for poorest countries

[WASHINGTON] The Group of 20 nations announced support Wednesday for a temporary halt to debt payments by the world'...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.