You are here

Home > Real Estate

Vornado to cut 70 jobs, reduce salaries in bid to slash expenses

Tue, Dec 01, 2020 - 11:47 PM

[NEW YORK] Vornado Realty Trust, a major Manhattan property owner, is cutting costs as the pandemic roils New York's economy.

The real estate investment trust plans to reduce expenses by more than US$35 million by reducing compensation and cutting 70 jobs, according to a statement Tuesday.

The moves will result in a US$23 million reduction in net income for the fourth quarter, Vornado said.

Vornado is one of the biggest landlords in New York, owning and managing nearly 20 million square feet of office space in Manhattan, along with some retail and hotels. The Reit co-owns 1290 Avenue of Americas with the Trump Organisation, and is spending billions to redevelop properties in the neighbourhood around Pennsylvania Station.

The company has seen its shares drop more than 40 per cent this year as the pandemic emptied out Manhattan and kept office workers at home. Vornado's retail properties have also taken a hit with tenants struggling to pay rent.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Vornado also announced Tuesday that president Michael Franco, seen as a likely successor to chief executive officer Steve Roth, will take on the role of chief financial officer. He'll replace Joseph Macnow, who is stepping down.

Mr Franco, who has been at the company for about a decade, has gotten more responsibilities over the past few years. He was promoted to president last year, fueling speculation that he's in line to take over for Roth.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Real Estate

OCBC adopts risk-management framework Equator Principles for infrastructure projects

Oyo has US$1b to fund operations until IPO, CEO tells employees

UK house price inflation hits highest in almost six years: Nationwide

China November new home price growth cools, private survey shows

Eagle Hospitality Reit's trustee proposes SC Capital unit to be new Reit manager

Australia home prices heat up as super-low rates stoke demand

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 1, 2020 11:42 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] US manufacturing activity slowed in November, with new orders retreating from their highest level in...

Dec 1, 2020 11:25 PM
Banking & Finance

Century 21 sells US$175m pandemic legal claim

[NEW YORK] There's an unusual asset up for grabs in Century 21 Stores' going-out-of-business sale: a long-shot legal...

Dec 1, 2020 11:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Libra inks letter of intent with potential white knight on S$6m investment

DISTRESSED Libra Group has entered a letter of intent (LOI) with SMTM Investment, a potential white knight, for a S$...

Dec 1, 2020 11:00 PM
Companies & Markets

SingPost's loss-making Indian e-commerce logistics unit under liquidation

THE India unit of Quantium Solutions (QS), the e-commerce logistics business of Singapore Post (SingPost), has been...

Dec 1, 2020 10:55 PM
Companies & Markets

Mapletree Logistics Trust axes planned A$21m purchase of Brisbane warehouse

MAPLETREE Logistics Trust will no longer proceed with a planned A$21.25 million purchase of a logistics warehouse in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OECD cuts global forecast, urges governments to maintain support

Singapore customers to soon have a single view of what they own and owe across major banks

Malaysia to charge Top Glove over worker accommodations, government says

UG Healthcare to test Malaysian workers for Covid-19

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for