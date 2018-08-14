You are here

Home > Real Estate
BT EXCLUSIVE

Wangz Hotel being sold for S$46m

The price works out to S$1.12 million per room for the freehold boutique hotel at the corner of Outram Road and Tiong Bahru Road
Tue, Aug 14, 2018 - 5:50 AM
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20180814_KRHOTEL14YPVN_3530724.jpg
The property is being bought by TCRE Partners, which is controlled by Danny Koh and Ben Yeo and his family.

Singapore

WANGZ Hotel, the distinctive barrel-shaped aluminium-clad building at the corner of Outram and Tiong Bahru roads, is being sold for S$46 million.

This works out to S$1.12 million per room for the six-storey freehold boutique hotel, which opened in late 2009.

The 41

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGwork_130818_12.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors

BP_SGcbd_130818_14.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Opinion

High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind

BP_SGbanks_130818_18.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Consumer

PayNow Corporate launched today

Most Read

1 PayNow Corporate launched today
2 High fund expense ratios put Singapore retail investors in a bind
3 Turkey's lira crisis: How bad can it get?
4 Singapore stocks fall back on double whammy of Turkey crisis, Q2 GDP miss
5 Investor relations professionals evolve to satisfy savvier investors
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_CBD_130818_49.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's economy grows 3.9% in Q2; expected to slow down in H2 2018

sg3.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGMan_130818_50.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Manufacturing sector drives Singapore GDP growth at 'robust' clip in Q2 2018

BP_SGtrade_130818_52.jpg
Aug 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore Q2 non-oil exports jump 9.4%; full-year forecast raised to 2.5-3.5%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening