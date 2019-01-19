Wendy Tang to join Knight Frank as group MD from April

Get our introductory offer at only
KNIGHT Frank Singapore has appointed real estate veteran Wendy Tang as group managing director (MD) with effect from April this year to replace current group MD and executive chairman Danny Yeo.
Mr Yeo will continue to helm the company as executive chairman of Knight Frank Singapore.
