You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork hires new boss

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

EMBATTLED office-sharing firm WeWork has hired a new chief executive officer to turn the page on Adam Neumann, its co-founder and former leader whose antics have finally tired investors.

Sandeep Mathrani, a real estate industry veteran, will officially take over as CEO on Feb 18, WeWork said in a statement.

He will be charged with the difficult task of relaunching WeWork, which had been one of America's most celebrated startups that put a mammoth footprint in the commercial real estate of major cities around the globe.

Its collapse led to Mr Neumann's departure and cost the main shareholder, Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son, billions of dollars.

SEE ALSO

WeWork picks real estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as new chief executive

Mr Mathrani will replace Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, who have been acting as interim CEOs since Mr Neumann's forced departure in September following WeWork's failed initial public offering (IPO), which fell from US$47 billion to less than US$10 billion.

Mr Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, chairman of the board of directors and a close associate of Mr Son, whose company Softbank had to inject several billion dollars into WeWork to save the startup from bankruptcy.

No stranger to struggling companies, Mr Mathrani revived the giant shopping mall operator GGP after it went bankrupt in 2010.

Prior to taking the reins at WeWork, he was at Brookfield Property Partners, a real estate company that manages and operates retail space, buildings, warehouses, and offices.

The challenge he faces at WeWork is immense. Introduced as one of the stars of the sharing economy, WeWork struggled to reorganise as losses mounted in 2019.

Faced with the growing mistrust of investors, the group had to give up its entry into Wall Street. Last November, WeWork announced the elimination of some 2,400 jobs worldwide, almost 20 per cent of its total workforce. AFP

Real Estate

Travel curbs likely to crimp hospitality Reits' distributions

Australian home prices start year on strong note

Hit to China property likely to be temporary

Ireland's housing crisis derails Leo Varadkar's re-election bid

Holland Village freehold shophouse, land parcels up for sale at S$13.8m

London - world's most female-friendly megacity - finds room for women-only ventures

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

China seeks US flexibility on some promises in the Phase 1 trade deal

[BEIJING] Chinese officials are hoping that the United States will agree to flexibility on some promises in the...

Feb 4, 2020 12:12 AM
Garage

Temasek's Accuron Technologies takes stake in UK additive manufacturing startup

TEMASEK-OWNED Accuron Technologies on Tuesday said it has invested in a UK-based additive manufacturing startup,...

Feb 4, 2020 12:02 AM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing activity rebounds in January

[WASHINGTON] US factory activity unexpectedly rebounded in January after contracting for five straight months amid a...

Feb 3, 2020 11:50 PM
Real Estate

US construction spending posts first drop since June

[WASHINGTON] US construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, posting its first drop since June, as...

Feb 3, 2020 11:30 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong plunged into recession in 2019

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong confirmed Monday it plunged into recession in 2019, suffering its first annual contraction in...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly