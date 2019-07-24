You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork looking to go public as early as September: source

Wed, Jul 24, 2019 - 8:08 AM

BP_WeWork_240719_32.jpg
Shared office space manager WeWork is looking to go public as soon as September, earlier than previously expected, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

The company is expected to make its initial public offering paperwork public in August, the person said.

WeWork is also looking to raise US$5 billion to US$6 billion through a bond offering before the IPO, the person added, more than it had previously been looking to raise.

The developments were first reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.

WeWork declined to comment.

WeWork's parent, the We Company, will host an analyst day for Wall Street banks on July 31 as part of preparations for its IPO, Reuters reported last week.

While WeWork filed for an IPO with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in December, it has yet to hire IPO underwriters, Reuters reported.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

