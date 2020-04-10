You are here

Home > Real Estate

WeWork skips paying some April rent in US locations, seeks landlord relief

Fri, Apr 10, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200410_WEWORK10_4085723.jpg
The firm aims to slash as much as 30 per cent from its copious load of rent liabilities, which stood at US$47 billion as at June 30
. PHOTO: AFP

New York

WEWORK has not paid April rent for some US locations and is approaching landlords regarding rent abatements, revenue-sharing agreements and other lease amendments as it seeks to trim liabilities, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

WeWork has paid this month's rent for other locations, said one of the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private.

"WeWork believes in the long-term prospects of our locations and our relationships with landlords across the world," a WeWork spokesperson said in a statement. "Rather than implementing a company-wide policy on rent payments, we are individually reaching out to our more than 600 global landlord partners to work in good faith towards finding asset-specific solutions that benefit all parties involved."

The New York-based co-working giant is in discussions with its biggest landlords globally as it aims to slash as much as 30 per cent from its copious load of rent liabilities, which stood at US$47 billion as at June 30, people with knowledge of the talks said last week.

SEE ALSO

WeWork sues Japan's SoftBank for backing out of deal

WeWork bonds maturing in 2025 last traded on Tuesday at 39 US cents on the dollar, according to Trace bond-pricing data.

Company executives have been pitching solutions including revenue-sharing agreements. Such deals would give landlords the chance to collect a portion of future revenue generated by each property. Early indications are that landlords are reluctant, people with knowledge of the matter said last week.

WeWork, backed by SoftBank Group, has been offering some tenants discounts to minimise cancellations amid government-mandated Covid-19 quarantines, which have forced non-essential employees globally to work from home rather than reporting to offices such as those operated by WeWork.

Landlords are facing a reckoning across the globe. Retailers such as Hennes & Mauritz and Mattress Firm and restaurant chains including Cheesecake Factory and Subway have said they will postpone or slash April rent payments.

Other flexible workspace companies also have been in discussions with landlords as they seek to navigate the pandemic. Knotel, for example, has made "tough choices" about which of properties to cut ties with, chief executive officer Amol Sarva said Wednesday. "We have targeted 20 per cent of the portfolio that won't be Knotels in the future and approached those landlord partners," he said. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

March HDB resale prices fall 0.3% on higher volumes amid virus outbreak

Virtual showflats, marketing on the rise; but not all potential buyers sold on them

Blackstone raises 9.8b euros for European property fund

Coronavirus brings UK housing market to near standstill: chartered surveyors

China developers already weak before pandemic

New York City's construction freeze is adding to industry's debt risk

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 9, 2020 11:54 PM
Government & Economy

US February wholesale inventories revised down

[WASHINGTON] US wholesale inventories fell more than initially estimated in February and could shrink further as the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:27 PM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi, Russia agree on contours of historic deal to tackle slump

[LONDON] Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed on the outline of a deal to cut oil production in an effort to lift the...

Apr 9, 2020 11:18 PM
Government & Economy

85 more businesses told to close for flouting 'circuit breaker' rules; one fined S$1,000

ANOTHER 85 businesses have been ordered to cease operations for flouting the elevated safe-distancing measures over...

Apr 9, 2020 11:09 PM
Companies & Markets

Hi-P gets approval to continue manufacturing operations

HI-P International has obtained the go-ahead from the Singapore authorities to continue its manufacturing operations...

Apr 9, 2020 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit withdraws profit and distribution forecasts for FY20 and FY21

LENDLEASE Global Commercial Reit (Lendlease Global Reit) on Thursday said that it is withdrawing its profit and...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.