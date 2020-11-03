Wildlife tour, five-star comfort - zoo, top hotels have you covered under staycation tie-up

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
GUESTS in Singapore can now book a staycation at a five-star hotel that includes a private buggy ride to explore the Singapore Zoo or a river safari to watch giant pandas.
These are among the...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes