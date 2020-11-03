You are here

Home > Real Estate

Wildlife tour, five-star comfort - zoo, top hotels have you covered under staycation tie-up

Luxury hotels taking part include St Regis, W, Ritz-Carlton, Marriott; bookings valid for stays until Jan 31, 2021
Tue, Nov 03, 2020 - 5:50 AM
@FionaLamBT@FionaLamBT

BT_20201103_LLSTAY3_4309460.jpg
Guests can now book the staycations at five-star hotels that include a private buggy ride to explore the Singapore Zoo or a river safari to see the giant pandas.
PHOTO: SPH FILE

Singapore

GUESTS in Singapore can now book a staycation at a five-star hotel that includes a private buggy ride to explore the Singapore Zoo or a river safari to watch giant pandas.

These are among the...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 3, 2020 09:48 AM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks open Tuesday's session with gains

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks started Tuesday's morning session on a strong note following a rally across Wall Street...

Nov 3, 2020 09:22 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Tuesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Tuesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 2.83...

Nov 3, 2020 09:18 AM
Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Reit's 313@somerset may see impact on rents during lease renewals

THE manager of Lendlease Global Commercial Reit (LReit) on Tuesday noted that the subdued retail sector and leasing...

Nov 3, 2020 09:14 AM
Companies & Markets

ARA Logos raises about S$50m in private placement

ARA Logos Logistics Trust has raised about S$50 million from its private placement to partially finance its proposed...

Nov 3, 2020 09:09 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: FCT, LMIRT, Wilmar, CapitaLand, ARA Logos, Lendlease Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Tuesday:

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Public healthcare workers can cash in leave they're unable to take

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Singapore stock market sheds value in October

S$1 kopi, freshly made by a robot

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for