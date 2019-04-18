You are here

Home > Real Estate

World's tallest modular hotel set to rise in Manhattan

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 11:21 PM

file72zt5ryml1dfxrefn8q.jpg
Marriott International Inc is laying plans for what it says will be the tallest modular hotel in the world, in Manhattan's NoMad neighbourhood.
AFP

[NEW YORK] The world's biggest hotel company is betting that factory-built guest rooms are a key to juicing revenue - and helping guests get a better night's sleep.

Marriott International Inc is laying plans for what it says will be the tallest modular hotel in the world, in Manhattan's NoMad neighbourhood. Its 168 guest rooms will be assembled in a factory in Poland, shipped overseas and trucked into New York in the middle of the night, when the city streets can accommodate the oversized loads. The 26-story AC Hotel is expected to rise in 90 days and open next year. Marriott wants the tower to serve as a beacon to developers, lenders and factory owners.

"Our goal is to move the industry," said Eric Jacobs, chief development officer for the company's select-service and extended-stay brands in North America. "Cost and time is really important to owners and developers. It's about speed to market, and any time we can move that needle, it's good for everybody."

Hotel companies like Marriott would like to ramp up modular construction because it can help them open new properties faster, a key path to increasing revenue. The method saves time because builders can do site work while rooms are being built in the factory, Mr Jacobs said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Modular construction isn't exactly new in the hotel world, but it's unusual enough to give many developers pause. Financing can be difficult to come by because the projects require more upfront expense than a traditional building, according to Sanat Patel, managing partner at Avana Capital, which is providing a US$65 million construction loan for the NoMad project.

At the same time, manufacturing capacity is limited, and many of the existing factories are busy building hospitals, houses and student apartments, said Tom Hardiman, executive director of the Modular Building Institute, a trade group.

A shortage of construction labor that's led to longer development times has made the factory-built model especially appealing. Marriott has been offering financial incentives for modular projects and connecting developers with architects, contractors and lenders in a bid to spur the effort on.

The AC Hotel is being developed by Concord Hospitality on behalf of owner Robert Chun. Jacobs said that within five years, modular construction could account for 25 per cent of all hotels in his pipeline, which includes North American outposts for brands like Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn & Suites.

The benefit for guests is that factory-built rooms are quieter. In traditional construction, a hotel room usually shares a wall with its neighbor, but modular designs typically call for an insulated gap between rooms.

"That means my collateral is really valuable, because it's done better," said Mr Patel.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Issues with tenants 'unavoidable' but unlikely to concern Reits: DBS

UK house prices stagnate in March as buying activity plunges

WeWork pulls out of talks to take on more Hong Kong space

Keppel Reit's Q1 DPU dips 2.1%

Far East Hospitality to expand into Vietnam

Far East Hospitality to expand into Vietnam

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
3 China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx
4 CWT parent defaults on loan
5 Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms must innovate quickly but not leave workers behind: Heng Swee Keat

lwx_hwee_180419_65.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT fully redeems its S$100m 3.9% notes

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS to cease financing of new coal power plants

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening