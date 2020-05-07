You are here

Worst seen over for HK home prices: report

Thu, May 07, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Hong Kong

THE worst is likely over for Hong Kong's residential real estate market and home prices should resume their upward trajectory from this month to rise as much as 10 per cent by the end of the year.

That's according to Citigroup, which also said in a report dated May 4 that now is a good time for investors to buy the shares of Hong Kong retail landlords on expectations of a pick up in consumer activity.

Developers that look attractive are Sun Hung Kai Properties and New World Development, while landlords in the bank's sights include Hang Lung Properties and Wharf Real Estate Investment.

Home sales in the city have started to rebound as the spread of coronavirus comes under control.

Last weekend was the best weekend for secondary apartment sales since 2013 as buyer confidence returned, according to Centaline Property Agency.

A shortage of suitable land on which to build housing, teamed with low borrowing costs, has also long put a floor under Hong Kong's real estate market, ensuring prices are well supported.

"Back in February, buyers thought prices could slump and were looking for discounts of up to 20 per cent," said Kenneth Lam, a senior sales director at Centaline who oversees the west Kowloon area popular because of its good transport links.

"A month or two later, they realised that strategy was not going to work when transaction volumes kept rising."

Property prices in the secondary market have declined just 1.3 per cent since the start of the year, Centaline data showed.

That's despite the Covid-19 outbreak coming on the back of months-long pro-democracy protests. From June through December last year, they slipped 4.4 per cent.

"Due to strong memory of Sars in 2003 and the 2008 global credit crisis and Hong Kong home prices rebounding strongly after, a lot of potential buyers are likely to get in as interest rates are expected to be staying low for a long time," a group of Citigroup analysts wrote. BLOOMBERG

