You are here

Home > Real Estate

WP Carey plans to buy Corporate Property Associates in US$6b deal

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 10:51 PM

[BENGALURU] WP Carey Inc said on Monday it plans to buy commercial property owner Corporate Property Associates 17 – Global Inc in a US$6 billion deal that could make it the No 2 US net lease real estate investment trust by market value.

The combined company's portfolio, spanning North America and Europe, will include both office properties and industrial facilities and boast clients such as The New York Times, Marriott International and German home improvement store chain Hellweg.

CPA 17 stockholders will receive 0.160 shares of WP Carey for each share held, equivalent to US$10.72 per share based on the company's Friday closing price.

The combined company will have a proforma enterprise value of US$17.3 billion and a market capitalization of US$11 billion, WP Carey said, behind Realty Income Corp - the largest US net lease REIT with US$15 billion market value.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Net lease REITS collect a portion or all of the taxes and maintenance costs that are normally paid by the property owner, allowing them to maintain low cost structures.

Office properties will form the biggest chunk of their portfolio at 26 per cent, WP Carey said. Industrial facilities will account for 24 per cent of the combined company, while warehouses and retail properties making up 19 per cent each.

According to the terms of the offer, CPA 17 may evaluate alternative proposals and enter into negotiations with third parties for a period of 30 days, the companies said.

CPA 17 had full or partial ownership interests in 411 properties totaling about 44.4 million square feet as of Dec 31. WP Carey has a portfolio of 886 commercial real estate properties covering about 85 million square feet.

REUTERS

Real Estate

Lian Beng unit snags S$95.8m deal for construction of condo at Flora Drive

Gloria Mansion goes en bloc for S$79m

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

Sales of new private homes jump 53.1% m-o-m in May to 1,121 units

Property crisis looms due to sea level rise, experts warn

London house prices continue descent as buying season ends

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 0.97%

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening