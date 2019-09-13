Yarwood Avenue GCB up for auction with S$23m guide price

The two-storey, Balinese-styled bungalow has a floor area of 8,956 sq ft, a car porch and sheltered terraces totalling 678 sq ft.

A TWO-storey good class bungalow (GCB) at 18A Yarwood Avenue is set to go up for sale via auction next week with a guide price of S$23 million, marketing agent Knight Frank Singapore said on Friday.

The guide price works out to S$1,216 per square foot, based on a land area of 18,911 square feet (sq ft). It is an owner's sale. The 999-year leasehold property is located in Kilburn Estate. The resort-like, Balinese-styled home has a floor area of 8,956 sq ft, a car porch and sheltered terraces totalling 678 sq ft, said Knight Frank.

The property also has a basement, swimming pool, landscaped garden and koi pond.

Sharon Lee, head of auction and sales at Knight Frank Singapore, said: "The property at 18A Yarwood Avenue has an accessible price point for a GCB of its calibre and is within reach for those looking to live in a home that is limited in supply.

"It is also located within walking distance to King Albert Park MRT station, with amenities such as a movie theatre, dining options and a supermarket conveniently situated at KAP Shopping Mall and Bukit Timah Plaza."

Successful sales of properties along the same stretch include the home at 19 Yarwood Avenue, which sold for S$22.15 million in February this year and 21B Yarwood Avenue, which transacted for S$19.4 million in March 2018, said Knight Frank.

The properties sat on land areas of 19,030 sq ft and 16,156 sq ft respectively.

The auction for 18A Yarwood Avenue will be held at 2.30pm on Sept 18 at the Connection Room on Level 3 of Amara Singapore.