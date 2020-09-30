Yio Chu Kang Road childcare centre-approved site put on market

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A SECOND childcare-related space is up for sale this week, with consultancies describing this kind of asset as "rare".
The site at 331 Yio Chu Kang Road is for sale via expression of interest (EOI), with exclusive marketing agent Knight Frank expecting offers in excess of...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes