BT celebrates 50 years of public-private synergy

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

In reflecting on Singapore’s growth trajectory, it is essential to recognise the contributions of both sides

The Business Times has followed the stories of public agencies and private enterprises alike in the past five decades. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

IN THE Chinese language, the term for “country” is a compound of two words: “state” and “home”, denoting that national stability is a prerequisite for domestic calm.

A clear parallel exists between this concept and the role of government in driving economic growth. Public policies and the agencies responsible for their implementation operate continuously in the background to build an environment conducive to business success.

As The Business Times marks its 50th anniversary, it is fitting to acknowledge the government agencies that have worked diligently to foster economic development. Their work is documented in the stories BT has covered over the last five decades.

Home-grown enterprises and multinational corporations (MNCs) alike have benefited from the strategic direction provided, enabling them to leverage this stability when planning long-term growth strategies.

For instance, public bodies such as the Economic Development Board and Agency for Science, Technology and Research play a key role in promoting forward-looking plans that position the economy for future cycles, while facilitating partnerships between local companies and MNCs. In doing so, they help consolidate Singapore’s position as a primary decision-making hub and a key node within global supply chains.

As businesses scale, energy resilience and security become increasingly essential. In this regard, the Energy Market Authority plays a vital role, particularly through championing initiatives such as the Asean Power Grid. Similarly, Changi Airport and PSA maintain Singapore’s connectivity to critical international business centres, facilitating both commercial trade and global air travel.

These institutional efforts are enhanced by the Republic’s comprehensive banking infrastructure, comprising both domestic and foreign banks. Real estate developers, too, contribute significantly by meeting the demand for commercial, industrial and residential property.

In reflecting on Singapore’s growth trajectory, it is essential to recognise the contributions of both the public and private sectors. The synergy of their respective strengths is what makes sustainable business growth in Singapore possible. BT has had a front-row seat to this continuing story. This supplement highlights some of the key entities driving this ecosystem.

Explore 50 years of stories that shaped Singapore’s business landscape at bt.sg/bt50