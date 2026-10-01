Enduring success in an age of constant change

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

In a world increasingly focused on what is next, the greater question may be what will last

For institutions, success is built on perspective, discipline and a set of governing principles. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

THE future is rarely shaped by those who react the fastest to change. It is shaped by those with the foresight to recognise what endures, the patience to wait for the right moment and the discipline to execute decisively with speed.

As I look back on Singapore’s growth, that lesson feels especially relevant. Each generation has faced moments that seemed unprecedented: wars, financial crises, technological revolutions, economic transformation and, today, the acceleration of artificial intelligence.

Yet, uncertainty itself is not new. What history teaches us is that enduring success does not come from predicting every disruption. It comes from remaining anchored in principles that can withstand change, while adapting with courage and clarity.

In a world increasingly focused on what is next, the greater question may be what will last.

For much of history, success depended on access to information. Today, when information is abundant, the greater challenge is judgment. Markets are shaped by a relentless stream of data, headlines and competing narratives. Trends emerge quickly. Confidence can turn into caution almost instantly.

The temptation is to react constantly, chase momentum or seek certainty where none exists. But for any institution to thrive, as UBS has for 160 years, success is built on perspective, discipline and a set of governing principles.

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Timeless principles for turbulent times

While market conditions change, the principles that help investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders build and preserve wealth remain remarkably consistent: long-term thinking, diversification, disciplined risk management, prudent decision-making and trusted advice.

These principles may not always dominate headlines, but they endure because they continue to matter.

Singapore’s success has not been about predicting the future perfectly, but about creating the conditions to thrive through whatever future emerges. PHOTO: BT FILE

The most successful investors and entrepreneurs do not assume they can forecast every turn in the road. They prepare for different scenarios. They build businesses and portfolios that can navigate downside risks, participate in opportunities and remain aligned with long-term goals even as conditions shift. That is the foundation of enduring success.

Singapore’s own journey reflects this.

Its success has not been about predicting the future perfectly, but about creating the conditions to thrive through whatever future emerges. It has done so by remaining open, resilient and connected, while serving as a bridge between global capital and regional opportunity.

As Asia enters its next phase of growth, these qualities will become even more important.

UBS has been privileged to grow alongside Asia’s transformation for over 60 years, leading many of the region’s landmark transactions and supporting entrepreneurs, families and institutions as they navigate change, opportunity and responsibility across generations.

A three-pronged approach

One way we help clients think through this is through our “Liquidity, Longevity and Legacy” framework. It is designed to connect wealth with different objectives and time horizons, but the philosophy is just as relevant to businesses.

Liquidity is about ensuring cash flow and sufficient resources to meet near-term needs, while preserving flexibility through market cycles. Financial resilience begins with the ability to navigate volatility without being forced to compromise long-term plans.

Longevity is about sustaining success beyond one business, one role or one source of income.

This is especially relevant in Asia, where many multigenerational business families remain in their first or second generation. Almost one-third of entrepreneurs in our 2026 UBS Global Entrepreneurs Report shared that they had not yet built private wealth outside their business.

Diversifying beyond the company can help support evolving aspirations, family responsibilities and lifestyle goals over a longer lifetime. The focus is to produce consistent growth and income through multiple sources.

UBS global ambassador Roger Federer, for instance, has shown the importance of building a life and legacy beyond his professional tennis achievements, including through business, philanthropy and other pursuits.

Roger Federer has shown the importance of building a life and legacy beyond his professional tennis achievements, including through business, philanthropy and other pursuits. PHOTO: REUTERS

Legacy is about what comes next. It is not only the transfer of assets, but also the transfer of values, opportunity and purpose.

For successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, legacy means preparing future leaders, strengthening family governance, supporting philanthropy and ensuring that wealth continues to create positive impact long after it is first created.

It means beginning conversations earlier, involving the next generation more thoughtfully and making deliberate choices about how capital can support both family continuity and societal progress.

This is where enduring success becomes more than financial achievement. It becomes stewardship.

For UBS, helping to shape Asia’s future means helping clients navigate that balance. It means supporting entrepreneurs building tomorrow’s businesses, helping families to preserve and transfer wealth across generations, and enabling clients to use capital as a force for growth, resilience and impact.

No one can predict exactly what the future will bring. But history suggests that the future does not belong to those who chase every trend. It belongs to those who stay anchored while adapting to change.

The enduring principles remain the same: think long-term, diversify wisely, manage risk with discipline, prepare for different scenarios and build trusted partnerships. What changes is how each generation applies them to new opportunities.

In a world defined by constant change, the most enduring measure of success is not only what we accumulate. It is what we build, preserve and pass forward.

The writer is co-head of UBS Global Wealth Management, Asia-Pacific, and country head, UBS Singapore