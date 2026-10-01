How BT has built a legacy of partnerships recognising success in Singapore’s business scene

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

As The Business Times marks 50 years, its six flagship awards reflect the evolution of the Republic’s economy

BT’s suite of awards has grown into six distinct programmes over the years. PHOTOS: BT FILE

SINCE 1976, The Business Times has done more than report on Singapore’s business scene; it has also helped define what excellence in business looks like.

Starting with Businessman of the Year in 1985, BT’s suite of awards has grown into six distinct programmes.

Each was launched at a moment that mirrored what the economy needed most at the time: individual leadership in the 1980s, SME growth in the 1990s, corporate governance in the 2000s, startup ambition from 2008, sustainability from 2023 and artificial intelligence from 2024.

None of these awards exist because of BT alone. Each was built and sustained through the years in partnership with an institution that shares the paper’s conviction that recognition drives standards higher.

Together with DHL Express Singapore, KPMG, OCBC, the Singapore Institute of Directors, the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, UOB, and the Singapore University of Technology and Design, these partnerships have honoured thousands of companies and leaders.

In doing so, they have helped write the story of modern Singapore business.

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Michael Fam (left) receives the inaugural Businessman of the Year award – now part of the Singapore Business Awards – from then DPM Goh Chok Tong. PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Business Awards

Launched in 1985 with the Businessman of the Year award, the Singapore Business Awards is Singapore’s longest-running and most prestigious business accolade, presented jointly by BT and DHL Express Singapore.

What began as a single award has grown into five categories: Businessman Of The Year, Outstanding Chief Executive Of The Year, Outstanding Overseas Executive Of The Year, The Enterprise Award and Young Business Leader Of The Year.

The award’s endurance – presented uninterrupted for four decades, even through the depths of the Covid-19 pandemic – reflects resilience in the face of adversity.

Christopher Ong, managing director, DHL Express Singapore DHL has a longstanding partnership with BT to present the annual Singapore Business Awards; over the last 41 years, we have had the privilege of honouring exceptional businesses and business leaders in Singapore. Since 1985, DHL and BT have presented the awards every year without interruption, a testament to the strength and longevity of our partnership. Then DPM Heng Swee Keat (centre) speaks on a panel at the 35th SBA in 2020. With him are DHL Express Singapore’s Christopher Ong (left) and then BT editor Wong Wei Kong. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT One moment that stands out is the 35th edition of the awards in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rather than allow unprecedented challenges to derail a tradition, both organisations were determined to press on. Together, we reimagined the event in a hybrid format, welcoming then deputy prime minister Heng Swee Keat as the guest of honour, with a small audience in person and hundreds more joining virtually. It was a powerful reflection of the values that DHL and BT have long shared: resilience in the face of adversity, adaptability during times of change, and a commitment to recognising business excellence no matter the circumstances. Expand

From left: Minister Josephine Teo gives out the E50 2025 top award to Poh Heng Jewellery CEO Eugene Goh; they are joined by OCBC’s Elaine Heng; BT editor Chen Huifen; and KPMG in Singapore’s Lee Sze Yeng. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Enterprise 50 Awards

Established in 1995, the Enterprise 50 (E50) Awards recognises the 50 most enterprising privately held Singaporean companies contributing to the Republic’s economic growth at home and abroad.

Jointly organised by BT and KPMG in Singapore, with OCBC as principal sponsor since 2006, E50 has become one of Singapore’s oldest and most respected benchmarks of excellence among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

More than 700 companies have been recognised to date, with over 140 having gone on to public listings.

The awards double up as a snapshot of industry trends and opportunities shaping the economy, with each year’s cohort reflecting how the country’s SMEs continue to adapt, innovate and expand beyond Singapore.

Chiu Wu Hong, partner, head of private enterprise, KPMG in Singapore What stands out most is the longevity of E50 and the shared purpose that has sustained the partnership over the years. Established in 1995, E50 has become one of Singapore’s most respected benchmarks of business excellence, celebrating the achievements of outstanding privately owned enterprises. The partnership is particularly meaningful because both KPMG and BT share a common belief in the critical role that local enterprises play in Singapore’s economic success. One constant throughout the years is the entrepreneurial spirit these businesses have. During the qualitative assessment process, judges hear directly from founders and management teams. Behind every submission are stories of resilience, reinvention and ambition. We have seen companies successfully navigate economic challenges, pivot their business models in response to disruption, embrace digital transformation and expand beyond Singapore’s shores. In many ways, E50 is not simply a recognition programme; it also serves as a record of how Singapore enterprises continue to adapt, innovate and create positive change. The message is simple: Ambition and resilience will always matter, but the ability to adapt and turn plans into action is what defines future success. E50 also sends a strong signal to entrepreneurs that world-class companies can be built from Singapore. After all, when our enterprises thrive, Singapore thrives with them. Expand

Elaine Heng, head of global commercial banking, OCBC Our partnership with BT through E50 is anchored in a shared belief that strong local enterprises are critical to Singapore’s economic success. For OCBC, our role has always extended beyond sponsorship; we are a longstanding and trusted banking partner to SMEs, serving as a bridge and connector as businesses grow from early expansion to regionalisation and international growth. What makes the partnership meaningful is seeing many ambitious local companies evolve and flourish into industry leaders and regional champions over the years. Together with BT, we have created a credible platform that recognises business excellence while spotlighting enterprises that contribute to Singapore’s growth, innovation and economic resilience. The Pollisum team celebrates winning the second-highest E50 award at the 31st edition of the Enterprise 50 Awards in 2025. PHOTO: ALVIN TAN, BOBBY OH Having sponsored E50 since 2005, we have come to see the awards as much more than an annual recognition programme. What stands out is how it has evolved into a barometer of Singapore’s enterprise sector. The companies recognised each year reflect the changing priorities of the economy, whether through innovation, digital transformation, sustainability or international expansion. One example is Pollisum Group, the second-place winner at E50 in 2025. Founded more than four decades ago as a crane repair business, it has evolved into an integrated group providing heavy-lifting, transportation, maritime logistics and steel fabrication services. Under its second-generation leadership, Pollisum has expanded its fleet from about 100 to over 450 cranes, supporting landmark infrastructure projects such as the Thomson-East Coast Line and Changi Airport Terminal 5. Expand

Minister Indranee Rajah speaks at the Singapore Corporate Awards 2021 Special Edition, which was held with safe-distancing measures in place. PHOTO: ALVIN TAN

Singapore Corporate Awards

Since 2005, the Singapore Corporate Awards (SCA) has been the umbrella award for exemplary corporate governance among Singapore-listed companies.

SCA is jointly organised by BT, the Singapore Institute of Directors (SID), and the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca), and supported by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

Categories include Best Managed Board, Best CEO and Best Annual Report. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the Corporate Excellence & Resilience Award was introduced to honour 26 SGX-listed companies for governance under extraordinary disruption, proving that governance matters most when circumstances are difficult.

Fann Kor, CEO, Isca Our engagement with BT is an important part of how we contribute to conversations on issues that matter to businesses, leaders and the wider community. To Isca, BT is not simply a channel for communicating, but a strategic platform for exchanging perspectives, surfacing important issues and contributing constructively to the public conversation. One of the most revealing things about the judging process is how rarely the biggest numbers settle the discussion. A company can have an exceptional year financially and still prompt a long debate among the judges. Conversely, a chief financial officer (CFO) who has navigated a difficult period with sound judgment, discipline and courage can leave a very strong impression. The same is true for annual reports. The most polished report is not necessarily the best report. Judges look beyond design and presentation. They ask whether the company has been genuinely transparent, whether difficult issues have been addressed clearly, and whether the report helps stakeholders understand how management thinks about the business. That is perhaps the most interesting part of the awards. Behind the numbers is a much harder question: Did the leaders exercise good judgment, and did they earn the trust of their stakeholders? Every annual report tells a company’s story, and every CFO helps write it. As chartered accountants, we know that numbers are important. But it is the judgment and integrity behind those numbers that give them meaning. Expand

Emily Poon, CEO, SID For SID, the partnership has always been about more than recognising winners. It is part of our broader mission to raise the quality of boards, directors and corporate governance in Singapore. One of the most rewarding aspects of SCA’s history is seeing how past winners and the companies they lead have grown and matured over time. That is significant, because governance is ultimately a long-term endeavour. The Covid-19 pandemic brought this into particularly sharp focus. At the height of this global crisis, the organisers introduced the SCA 2021 Special Edition – the Corporate Excellence & Resilience Award. Twenty-six SGX-listed companies were recognised for upholding good governance while demonstrating leadership, innovation and resilience during an extraordinary period of disruption. Even amid safe-distancing restrictions, we held a small but meaningful awards ceremony, with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah as guest of honour, to recognise the winners. It was a powerful reminder that governance matters most when circumstances are difficult. The partnership is also meaningful because each organisation brings something distinctive. SID brings the perspective of directors and boards; Isca brings deep expertise in financial stewardship and the accounting profession; and BT brings the reach and influence to take these conversations beyond boardrooms and into the wider business community. Expand

Patrick Lee, CEO for Singapore and CEO, Asean and South Asia, Standard Chartered SCA plays an important role in recognising organisations and leaders who uphold high standards of governance, transparency and stewardship. In an increasingly complex environment, these qualities are essential to maintaining trust and strengthening Singapore’s position as a leading global business hub. Standard Chartered is proud to support the awards and celebrate those setting the benchmark for responsible and sustainable corporate leadership. Expand

Emerging Enterprise Awards 2025 finalists celebrate their wins on stage. PHOTO: STSANTO

Emerging Enterprise Awards

Since 2008, the Emerging Enterprise Awards has recognised startups and young companies under 10 years old with annual turnover of up to S$20 million.

Jointly presented by BT and OCBC, it was originally a Singapore-only award, but has since expanded regionally to cover Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Winners in the awards’ early years, such as ShopBack, Secretlab and Sunseap, received not just recognition but also resources, including a two-year interest-free loan, to help them scale.

A dedicated Sustainability Award category, introduced in 2023, honours young companies building environmental and social impact into their growth from the outset.

Elaine Heng, head of global commercial banking, OCBC OCBC and BT share a common vision of supporting ambitious entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises that are shaping the future of Asia’s economy. The Emerging Enterprise Awards provides a platform to recognise businesses with the courage to innovate, scale and pursue growth beyond their home markets. We see OCBC’s role as a bridge to greater opportunities and a builder for growth. BT plays an instrumental role with us in giving these enterprises the platform and credibility to showcase themselves to the world. What makes the partnership particularly meaningful is seeing promising enterprises transform entrepreneurial ambition into sustainable business success. One example is Singapore-based Kskin Management, one of three winners of the 2024 Emerging Enterprise Awards. Kskin offers pay-per-visit 15-minute facial treatments using Korean skincare technology and proprietary solutions. It has overseas branches in Malaysia and the Philippines, and is continuing to expand internationally. It has opened its first outlet in the US, with a second outlet slated for launch in October, and also recently entered Australia. From left: KC Group co-founders Brian Ng, Bernard Ng and Samuel Pei; their Kskin Management was one of three winners of the 2024 Emerging Enterprise Awards. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT The awards go beyond providing recognition and visibility; they are also a forum for enterprises to network and forge partnerships with one another, co-creating new ideas and solutions. Skylab, a data infrastructure solutions provider, brings together entrepreneurial experience spanning clean energy and communications infrastructure, with roots in Emerging Enterprise honourees Sunseap (a 2014 winner) and Infracomms (a 2013 finalist). Skylab’s own recognition as a winner in 2021 marked another milestone in this journey, highlighting the role of OCBC as a connector in bringing together like-minded entrepreneurs and enabling businesses to flourish. Expand

Winners of the Sustainability Impact Awards 2024 with (front row, from fourth from left) UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and SPH Media CEO Chan Yeng Kit, with BT editor Chen Huifen (first from right). PHOTO: WEE TECK HIAN

Sustainability Impact Awards

Launched in 2023, the Sustainability Impact Awards is jointly presented by BT and UOB, with the Centre for Governance and Sustainability at the National University of Singapore Business School as knowledge partner.

The awards recognise individuals, SMEs and large corporates demonstrating real ambition and action in creating positive environmental and social outcomes.

This year’s awards recognise enterprises that are helping to advance sustainability by enabling other businesses to strengthen their own practices. The focus is on collaborative leadership and ecosystem-building, and how these efforts can amplify sustainability impact across the wider business community.

Eric Lim, group chief sustainability officer, UOB The Sustainability Impact Awards was born from UOB and BT’s shared vision for a better future, combined with a common belief in the power of collective action. The awards recognise and celebrate changemakers: businesses and individuals who have demonstrated both ambition and action in creating positive environmental and social outcomes for the wider community. In doing so, they also bring to life the spirit of national initiatives such as the Singapore Green Plan and the City of Good movement. Our hope is that every story told through the award winners will encourage more to step forward and work together for a more sustainable, inclusive and vibrant Singapore. Expand

Winners of the inaugural Design AI and Tech Awards 2026. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Design AI and Tech Awards

The newest addition to BT’s award family, the Design AI and Tech Awards (Daita) was launched in October 2024, with its inaugural ceremony taking place in May 2025.

Jointly organised with the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD), Daita recognises startups, SMEs and large corporations that harness design thinking and artificial intelligence to solve real business challenges.

Companies are judged across product design, system design and spatial design categories.

The awards’ inaugural winners include MetaOptics Technologies, LionsBot and Sengkang General Hospital.