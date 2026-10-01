How climate resilience enhances business resilience

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Beyond compliance and reputational matters, there are also effects on enterprises’ long-term viability

For many organisations, the real cost of climate change on their business is a big unknown. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

FOR years, corporate sustainability and climate resilience have been framed around long-term organisational commitments: net-zero targets, annual sustainability reports and public pledges.

However, as climate impacts become more disruptive, the question business leaders face is shifting from “What have we pledged?” to “How resilient is our enterprise?”

At Asean Climate Week 2026, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu highlighted the impact of climate change and pointed out that the region must place equal urgency on adaptation and building the resilience of its communities, infrastructure and economies.

As companies navigate regulatory requirements and rising consumer demand in relation to sustainability and climate resilience, many find themselves in a bind, managing sustainability commitments alongside daily business operations.

While 64 per cent of respondents in the 2025 EY Global Climate Action Barometer said they had a climate transition plan, most showed no progress or had regressed on their previous commitments.

Climate inaction can be costly for businesses, with future inaction estimated to cost 15 per cent of their annualised revenue on average.

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Yet, less than one-third of respondents had assessed the financial impact of both the cost of action and long-term cost of inaction in relation to climate-related risks, whether those were physical or transition risks. This means that for many organisations, the real cost of climate change on their business is a big unknown.

Gap between ambition and action

This is not to say that organisations have not made progress in sustainability. In fact, sustainability reporting is now more established, climate targets are more common and board-level oversight has improved.

However, a persistent gap remains between commitment, disclosure and execution.

In some companies, sustainability still sits outside core strategy, where it is managed as a specialist function rather than embedded in capital allocation, product development, procurement, operations and risk management. In others, targets are set without detailed transition plans, investment road maps, owners or milestones.

The result is a growing disconnect between what companies say they will do and how ready they are to deliver.

Data remains another major obstacle. Companies often struggle with fragmented systems, inconsistent definitions and limited visibility across value chains, particularly in areas such as Scope 3 emissions, supplier resilience, physical climate risk and nature-related impacts.

This is especially critical for businesses operating from regional hubs such as Singapore, where supply chains often stretch across multiple markets.

There is also a resilience gap. Listing requirements incorporating ISSB standards are progressively pushing businesses to quantify climate risks, but few are adapting their assets, supply chains and operating models quickly enough.

This has direct implications for businesses. For example, with climate change radically changing how insurers price risks, manage assets and offer coverage due to losses from extreme weather events, the cost impact to businesses can rise swiftly.

Making sustainability an enterprise discipline

Moving from intent to impact is challenging, as business leaders must deal with competing priorities. Economic uncertainty, cost pressures, geopolitical shifts and changing regulations can make sustainability investments harder to prioritise.

Regulatory fragmentation adds another layer of complexity. Companies operating across markets need to respond to different disclosure requirements.

Many companies rely on large networks of suppliers, contractors and partners, yet have limited visibility into their emissions, climate exposure and adaptation readiness. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

At the same time, many companies rely on large networks of suppliers, contractors and partners, yet have limited visibility into their emissions, climate exposure and adaptation readiness. This makes it harder to manage risks that sit outside the organisation’s direct control but still affect continuity, cost and trust.

Based on our experience in advising organisations and in setting up the EY Center of Excellence for Climate Resilience, companies need to move beyond reporting and treat sustainability as an enterprise-wide transformation.

Foremost on the agenda is to anchor sustainability in business strategy. Boards and management should define how climate and sustainability affect growth, market access, cost of capital, customer relevance and competitive positioning.

This is particularly important for long-term capital decisions. A clear example is seen when planning investments in infrastructure, buildings, plants and utilities, as organisations need to weigh the cost of acting now against future disruption and decide when to retrofit, relocate, redesign or retire exposed assets.

Another consideration is developing credible transition and resilience road maps. High-level targets must be supported by practical plans covering emissions reduction, energy transition, physical climate adaptation, supplier resilience and nature-related dependencies. These plans should specify funding, ownership and milestones, with clear links to financial performance.

Operational practices must also become more forward-looking.

For instance, historical data has long been used to set design specifications. However, such data may no longer be a sufficient guide to future conditions. Businesses need to supplement historical information with forward-looking scenarios for rainfall, flooding, sea-level rise, heat and other relevant weather conditions.

There should also be asset-level adaptation plans to help organisations identify vulnerabilities, sequence interventions, and assign funding and ownership over time.

The next phase of sustainability will be defined not by the ambition of corporate commitments, but by the discipline of execution. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

A logistics operator, for example, might elevate critical equipment and improve drainage at a flood-prone hub, while a manufacturer could strengthen cooling systems and diversify water or energy supplies to manage heat and resource risks.

Finally, the entire organisation must be invested in the sustainability journey, and functions including finance, operations, risk, procurement and human resources all have important roles to play.

The real test

Climate resilience is no longer a defensive agenda. Done well, climate resilience can be a source of competitive advantage in a region shaped by rapid development, complex supply chains, rising climate change exposure and the global energy transition.

The next phase of sustainability will be defined not by the ambition of corporate commitments, but by the discipline of execution.

The real test is whether companies can turn climate resilience insights into better decisions and durable value, building a more resilient organisation for the long term.

The writers are both partners, climate change and sustainability services, at EY. The views reflected in this article are the views of the writers and do not necessarily reflect the views of the global EY organisation or its member firms.