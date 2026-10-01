International and interconnected: Supporting Singapore’s next chapter of wealth

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

While accumulation and preservation remain essential, they are no longer the end of the story

The Republic’s development as a trusted international wealth hub has unfolded alongside Asia’s rise in the global wealth landscape. PHOTO: BT FILE

THE way wealth is created, managed and accessed has changed profoundly over the last 50 years.

One of the defining shifts has been its growing internationalisation, with Asia playing an increasingly prominent role in the global wealth landscape.

Singapore’s development as a trusted international wealth hub has unfolded alongside this wider change. Consistently strong governance and sound regulation have powered its position as a super-connector for the region’s evolving wealth needs.

As Asia’s leading wealth managers by assets, we’re seeing that wealth here today is more entrepreneurial, more international and increasingly connected to a wider set of personal and family ambitions.

Business owners are working and expanding across markets, families are living and studying in different countries, and individuals are weighing not only investment returns but also their health, longevity and the legacy they will leave behind.

Traditional priorities were relatively straightforward: build financial security, grow the family enterprise and preserve what had been accumulated.

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But from our conversations with clients, it is increasingly clear that wealth can no longer be treated as a series of separate financial needs.

Four interconnected trends are shaping this change in Singapore.

From entrepreneurial wealth to enduring legacies

Many of Asia’s fortunes remain closely linked to the businesses that created them.

In Singapore, close to two-thirds of HSBC’s private banking clients are entrepreneurs and many others are only one generation removed from a founder.

This matters because entrepreneurial wealth rarely fits into a conventional portfolio. It can be concentrated in a business, tied up in private shares and exposed to the fortunes of a single company or sector.

In addition, founders’ financial lives are often intertwined with the capital needs of their firms.

In one recent case, we supported a group of founders seeking both investments for their family office and capital for their business, bringing together specialists from our Private Bank, Global Markets and Debt Capital Markets to deliver bond transactions and support significant bond issuance.

As companies mature, the question of legacy also becomes integral. How should founders balance reinvestment with diversifying their personal wealth? How can they fund international expansion while protecting what their families have built?

And should the next generation inherit the business, its ownership, or both?

Many entrepreneurial families are navigating these issues while also managing the transformation of their businesses in an increasingly complex operating environment.

What we understand from them is that answering these questions isn’t about any single stage of the entrepreneurial journey, but a clarity that emerges when we connect the dots of ownership, leadership, capital and family wealth across markets and over time.

Singapore ranks as the preferred destination globally for entrepreneurs moving personal wealth. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Wealth beyond borders

Another major shift is geographical. HSBC’s 2025 Global Entrepreneurial Wealth Report found that 59 per cent of entrepreneurs were diversifying their wealth.

Internationally, 57 per cent were considering moving abroad and 49 per cent planned to expand into new markets. Singapore ranked as the preferred destination globally for entrepreneurs moving personal wealth.

A similar outlook is reflected in how investors are thinking about their portfolios. HSBC’s 2026 Affluent Investor Snapshot found that half of affluent investors in Singapore prefer investment exposure outside their home market, compared with 47 per cent globally.

The opportunity and complexity this creates is considerable.

For example, an entrepreneur may build a company in one country, raise capital in another and operate across several more, while their children study overseas and later settle abroad.

Their business, investments and family interests may consequently span multiple jurisdictions, with decisions made in one affecting plans in another.

For clients, the value of an international financial centre – and an international bank – is not simply access to different markets, but also the ability to connect and streamline decisions around them.

Singapore is especially well-positioned to facilitate this integrated approach, as are lenders with the international connectivity to holistically advise on increasingly fragmented cross-border regulation and flows.

A new generation and a broader purpose

This increasing internationalisation is unfolding alongside a major generational transition.

With much of Asia’s wealth created within the past few decades, many families are navigating wealth transfer and succession for the first time – with room to turn intention into action.

HSBC Life’s 2026 legacy planning research found that 45 per cent of high-net-worth respondents in Singapore had a formal legacy plan in place, while 39 per cent were still gathering information and 16 per cent had yet to begin.

Half cited the risk of the next generation mismanaging wealth as a primary concern.

Multi-generational dynamics can be significantly nuanced. Through our ongoing series of next-gen engagements, we have observed that younger members may have different capabilities and ambitions than traditionally expected.

Some will want to lead the family business; others may wish to become entrepreneurs themselves or pursue careers outside it. Many of them are driven by purpose and a desire to enact change.

Succession is therefore a broader conversation that is about much more than transferring assets; it points to education, exposure and open conversations that build capability before assets or control are transferred.

It is equally important for future leaders to build their networks and explore new opportunities as it is for them to learn how to steward wealth responsibly and with purpose.

Supporting families who are navigating this shift is therefore a long-term, multi-generational undertaking that considers family, personal and business ambitions in the same view.

Increasing longevity is extending the period over which wealth must support individuals and families. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Planning for longer, fuller lives

Amid this growing complexity, increasing longevity is extending the period over which wealth must support individuals and families.

This is reshaping traditional life stages: People may work longer, take career breaks, pursue new ventures or divide their time among several countries, while planning for rising healthcare needs and supporting children, ageing parents and, in some cases, multiple generations at once.

HSBC’s 2025 Quality of Life research reflects this.

Almost half of affluent respondents in Singapore – 49 per cent – intended to take one or more “mini-retirements” during their working lives, compared with 45 per cent globally.

Yet, only 62 per cent felt confident about planning and financing these breaks, against 74 per cent worldwide.

While accumulation and preservation remain essential, they are no longer the end of the story. As lifespans increase, wealth must also support health, mobility, education, experiences and the freedom to navigate different stages of life.

What ties these shifts together is that none can be considered in isolation.

An entrepreneur’s plans for a business shape the family’s wealth. Where family members live, study or work introduces cross-border considerations. Longer lives affect retirement, healthcare and succession across generations.

As wealth becomes increasingly international and interconnected, it’s clear that supporting Singapore’s next chapter will require an equally connected approach: one that helps wealth travel across markets, endure across generations and support longer, fuller and more purposeful lives.

The writer is head of international wealth and premier banking, HSBC Singapore