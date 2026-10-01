Trust is the real AI advantage

BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

Why responsible artificial intelligence should be treated as an enabler, not a brake

Building trust by design may initially feel slower, as it requires organisations to redesign workflows. In reality, it is often the faster path. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

THE biggest misconception about artificial intelligence today is that the winners will be the organisations that move the fastest.

As AI models become more accessible and increasingly commoditised, competitive advantage will no longer be defined by AI itself. The organisations that lead in the next decade will be those that can scale AI responsibly, repeatedly, and with the trust of customers, employees and regulators.

In other words, the real AI advantage is not intelligence. It is trust.

For many organisations, the first phase of AI adoption was defined by experimentation. Teams built proofs of concept, tested models in controlled environments and showed that AI could summarise, predict, automate and recommend.

Those pilots were useful. They helped organisations learn quickly and safely. But they also created an illusion: that what works in a sandbox can be rolled out at the same speed in the real world.

In financial services, the real world is more demanding.

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A tool that touches customers, employees, data, decisions or money must meet a higher bar. It must be secure, explainable enough for people to act on, accountable when something goes wrong and monitored for accuracy, fairness and unintended consequences.

Most importantly, it must earn trust before it can scale.

Responsible AI is the growth engine

Trust and responsible AI can sound like a paradox. Governance is often seen as the thing that slows innovation down. In practice, we believe that is what allows innovation to travel further.

Without trust, adoption becomes fragile. Employees hesitate to use the tool. Customers question the outcome. Risk teams ask for more controls. Regulators ask for more assurance. A promising pilot becomes another initiative that never changes how the organisation actually works.

Responsible AI is therefore not simply a policy statement. It means designing AI with accountability, transparency, human oversight, privacy, security and fairness from the onset.

It means knowing who owns the decision, how the system is tested, what data is used, how exceptions are handled and when a human must step in.

Recent studies show that consumers may welcome AI-enabled speed and convenience, but only with control, clarity and accountability. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Building trust by design may initially feel slower. It requires organisations to redesign workflows, establish governance guard rails, train employees and align stakeholders early.

In reality, it is often the faster path. Organisations that invest upfront in trust spend significantly less time resolving adoption barriers, managing unforeseen risks and retrofitting controls after deployment.

Responsible AI is not the opposite of speed. It is the discipline that makes sustainable speed possible.

Asia is ready, but trust decides scale

This matters in Asia, where appetite for AI adoption is visible but not unconditional.

Visa’s State of Digital Commerce in Asia-Pacific study, conducted by YouGov across 14 markets, found that 74 per cent of consumers use AI-powered tools to discover, track or learn about products.

Yet, 32 per cent remain reluctant to share personal or payment information with AI systems.

The same pattern is evident in financial services. UOB’s Asean Consumer Sentiment Study 2026 found that 79 per cent of consumers across the region use AI tools for financial activities at least once a week, but only 62 per cent trust AI-powered tools to act in their best financial interest.

Salesforce’s Connected Financial Services Report similarly found that 50 per cent of consumers expect AI to have a greater impact on their relationship with financial institutions than in other industries.

The study also identified transparency, human validation and explainability as key factors in building trust in AI agents.

The message is clear: Consumers may welcome AI-enabled speed and convenience, but only with control, clarity and accountability.

Measure what makes innovation last

The industry also needs to rethink how AI investment is measured. Return on investment is necessary, but it can become the enemy of innovation if every benefit must be immediately visible in a productivity metric.

Trust, resilience, explainability, employee confidence and regulatory readiness are harder to quantify, yet they often determine whether an AI capability remains a pilot or scales across the enterprise.

Organisations should give these intangibles a place in business cases. A more balanced benefits model would measure not only cost saved or revenue generated, but also adoption readiness, risk reduced, controls embedded, customer confidence protected and time saved in future approvals.

Trusted by design

At UOB, this is how we think about the next wave of AI.

Our approach is anchored in being led by people and powered by technology. AI should augment judgment, not replace responsibility.

The business problem must also come before the AI decision. Across our work with small and medium-sized enterprises through UOB FinLab, including AI Ready and Elevate, successful adoption rarely begins with a model.

People must understand where AI can help, where it can fall short and how to remain accountable for the outcomes they deliver with it. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

It begins with a real workflow, a clear pain point and the people who will use the solution every day.

Internally, our focus has been on making AI safe to scale. This includes investing in enterprise data foundations, governance, stewardship, secure platforms and employee enablement, including the roll-out of Microsoft Copilot capabilities to about 30,000 colleagues.

While technology matters, the capability building matters as much. People need to understand where AI can help, where it can fall short and how to remain accountable for the outcomes they deliver with it.

The upcoming UOB Asean Insights special report, Trusted by Design: From AI Experimentation to Scaled Adoption, makes a similar point.

The gap between a successful pilot and scaled adoption is rarely the model itself. It is the operating model around it: workflows, governance, people readiness, leadership sponsorship and ecosystem partnership.

That is the work that turns AI from a demonstration into a capability.

The next wave

The AI race is entering a new phase. The first phase was about experimentation. The next phase will be about execution.

The organisations that lead in the AI era will not necessarily be the fastest in the first sprint. They will be those that can keep moving with confidence over the long run.

Trust and responsible AI may make the first mile more deliberate. But they also make the journey possible.

In banking, where trust is the foundation of every relationship, that is not a constraint on innovation. It is the condition for innovation to last.

The next wave of AI will not separate organisations by the models they use. It will separate them by trust.

The writer is head of innovation group, UOB