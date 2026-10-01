BT50: THE NEXT CHAPTER

With wealth creation becoming less of a challenge, we can now decide what we want that wealth to achieve

FOR most of our lives, the financial challenge has been clear.

For generations, the Singapore story has been one of steady progress: Study hard. Build a career. Buy a home. Raise a family. Save and invest carefully. Accumulate wealth.

The milestones are visible. Progress is measurable.

Financial success has followed a reasonably familiar script, one that served many generations of Singaporeans well. But while this formula rarely goes wrong, success has also created a new question: What comes after “enough”?

There is a paradox that does not receive enough attention. A person can have enough money for retirement and still not feel ready for what comes next. They may be financially wealthy, yet time-poor, experience-poor or purpose-poor.

This is not necessarily because they have planned inadequately. It is because wealth creation and life creation require us to answer very different questions.

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Wealth creation asks: How much do I need? Life creation asks: What do I want it to enable?

The first question may be answered with assets, income and returns. The second requires a clearer understanding of what matters to us.

It also reminds us that not everything in life operates according to plan. As we grow older, life rarely becomes simpler.

Financial security remains an essential foundation for the future; but it is a foundation, not a finished life. PHOTO: BT FILE

Parents age – how much should we do for them? Children become adults – should we lend a helping hand when they need it most, or preserve more for them to inherit later?

Families grow more complex – what experiences do we want to share with the people closest to us, while we are still healthy enough to enjoy them? Health becomes less theoretical – what kind of medical help do I want, and need until the very end of my life journey?

The challenge is that wealth creation follows a relatively predictable path. Time becomes the most precious commodity of them all.

These are not simple retirement questions. They are real-time questions about the purpose of wealth.

Going beyond accumulation

Recent research by Etiqa Insurance Singapore offers an interesting indication that attitudes may already be changing.

It found that 83 per cent of Singapore residents believe wealth transfer should be discussed within families, while nearly half have initiated, or intend to initiate, wealth transfers during their lifetime. More than three-quarters believe that leaving a financial legacy is important.

The significance of these findings is not limited to inheritance; they point to a broader mindset shift. People appear to be thinking less about wealth as something that should simply be accumulated and preserved, and more about what it should accomplish.

If more people are considering transferring wealth during their lifetime, perhaps it is because they want to see its impact.

They may prefer to help a child purchase a first home rather than leave a larger inheritance decades later. They may choose to create experiences with their families rather than focus solely on maximising the eventual value of an estate.

They may want to support ageing parents, contribute to causes they believe in or give the next generation opportunities at the time those opportunities matter most.

In other words, they would rather be part of the story than merely fund it.

Recent research shows that 83% of Singapore residents believe wealth transfer should be discussed within families. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

This represents a meaningful change in how we think about financial success. Traditionally, wealth has been measured by accumulation. The more we earn, save and invest, the more successful we appear to be.

But accumulation is only one measure of wealth. A large portfolio cannot, by itself, create more time with the people we love. It cannot decide what experiences are worth pursuing. Nor can it tell us what will give the next chapter of life meaning.

Taking stock of one’s goals

Wealth can create possibilities. But it still requires direction. That direction begins with intent.

It means asking not only how our wealth should be invested, but also how it should be used – not only what we want to leave behind, but also what difference we want to make today. The focus turns away from asking how long our resources will last, and towards asking what kind of life those resources should make possible.

This is why financial planning increasingly needs to become life planning. The most important conversations may not begin with products, portfolios or returns; they may begin with questions about family, health, responsibility, time and purpose.

What do we value most? Who do we want to support? What do we want to experience while we can? What future do we hope to make possible for others?

The answers will be different for every individual and family.

For a business owner, wealth direction may involve succession and the future of an enterprise built over decades.

For a parent, it may mean helping children establish themselves without diminishing their independence.

For someone approaching retirement, it may mean deciding how to spend time after a career has occupied much of their identity.

For others, it may mean giving back, pursuing a long-delayed ambition or simply creating more space for the relationships that matter.

This is the new retirement paradox.

After spending much of our lives creating wealth, we can reach financial security without necessarily achieving clarity about how we want to live. We may have enough assets, but not enough time. Enough resources, but too few experiences. Enough financial security, but an unclear sense of purpose.

Solving this paradox does not mean that accumulating wealth is less important. Financial security remains an essential foundation for the future; but it is a foundation, not a finished life.

Beyond a certain point, the harder question is no longer whether we have enough. It is whether we are directing what we have built towards the life we actually want to live.

Perhaps, ultimately, the true measure of success is not simply the wealth we leave behind. It is the time, experiences, opportunities and meaning that wealth enables us to share, while we are still here.

We spend the first part of life creating wealth. The opportunity in the next chapter is to use it to create a life worthy of it. That is the conversation more Singaporeans are beginning to have. It also constantly reminds us that there is, indeed, more to life.

The writer is head of Silver Life Banking, Maybank Singapore