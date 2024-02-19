Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 19)

Stories you might have missed

Outbound travellers from Singapore to pay levy from 2026 as part of sustainable air hub drive

TRAVELLERS departing Singapore will have to fork out more for their air tickets from 2026 because of a levy that will be imposed due to a requirement for flights to use sustainable aviation fuel.

Aviation industry faces challenges of affordable airfares, inadequate manpower

THE aviation industry in the post-pandemic era is not short of challenges, ranging from keeping airfares affordable, especially during festive seasons when profit margins are “razor-thin”, to having adequate and committed workers, said panelists at the Changi Aviation Summit on Monday (Feb 19).

13 blue-chip stocks that could benefit from Singapore’s Budget 2024

UNLIKE last year’s Budget focusing more on wealth redistribution, Singapore’s Budget 2024 has an investment tilt that lifts market sentiment.

Budget 2024 property tax changes unlikely to impact homebuying decisions: OCBC

LOWER property tax bills will likely not have much material impact on a homebuyer’s decision to purchase a property, OCBC Investment Research said on Monday (Feb 19).

Consider lowering ABSD for foreigners buying homes in selected areas such as Marina South

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) recently rejected the sole bid of nearly S$770.5 million or S$984 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the 99-year leasehold Marina Gardens Crescent site in Marina South because the bid price was too low.

Singapore stocks extend gains amid post-Budget optimism; STI up 0.1%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.1 per cent or 3.97 points to 3,225.91 on Monday (Feb 19) amid optimism around how the 2024 Budget could better position local companies.