Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 20)

Stories you might have missed

Money laundering accused faces six new charges for alleged forgery and conspiracy to cheat StanChart

CAMBODIAN passport holder Chen Qingyuan, one of the 10 foreign nationals involved in the S$3 billion money laundering case in Singapore, was on Tuesday (Feb 20) slapped with six new charges.

Dasin Retail Trust receives winding-up application

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust has received a winding-up application filed by Zhang Guiming, the nephew of a non-executive director on Dasin Retail Trust’s board.

SIA Q3 earnings up 4.9% to S$659 million as North Asia markets fully reopen to robust passenger demand

MAINBOARD-LISTED Singapore Airlines (SIA) on Tuesday recorded a net profit of S$659 million for the third quarter ended Dec 31, 2023, rising 4.9 per cent from S$628 million in the year-ago period.

Sembcorp executives guide for higher dividends, earnings as H2 profit rises 15% to S$412 million

SEMBCORP Industries posted a 15 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to S$412 million for the second half of its fiscal year ended Dec 31, 2023.

HDB, condo rents fall in January, volumes rise: SRX, 99.co

BOTH private and public housing rentals continued their decline in the first month of the year, with Housing and Development Board (HDB) and condominium rental prices each posting a 0.7 per cent decrease from December 2023 levels.

Eight-storey hotel in Geylang up for sale at S$120 million guide price

AN EIGHT-STOREY hotel at 12 Lorong 12 Geylang has been put on the market via expression of interest for S$120 million, exclusive marketing agent CBRE said on Tuesday.