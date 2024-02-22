Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 22)

Stories you might have missed

Maintaining liquidity a short-term hit to NIMs, but long-term benefit to fees, customer growth: UOB CEO

UOB’S net interest margins (NIMs) have taken a hit from the bank’s prudent move to protect liquidity. But investors should look beyond NIMs and understand the benefits that liquidity can bring for the bank’s fees business and customer base, said UOB chief executive Wee Ee Cheong.

Singapore banks give junior staff one-off bonus amid rising cost of living

THE trio of Singapore lenders are giving their junior employees globally a one-time bonus amid cost-of-living concerns.

Delivery Hero terminates talks on potential sale of foodpanda business in South-east Asia

GERMAN food delivery company Delivery Hero said on Wednesday (Feb 21) that the ongoing talks for the potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected markets in South-east Asia, including Singapore, have been terminated.

Three Arrows’ liquidators to pay out interim dividend by Mar 31

THE liquidators of Three Arrows Capital have announced they intend to distribute an interim dividend on or around Mar 31, 2024.

Atome CEO steps down, to join GoTo Financial

CONTINUING a recent string of management shakeups in South-east Asia’s startup scene, Atome chief executive officer David Chen has stepped down from the company.

Singapore stocks rise on Thursday as regional indices gain, Nikkei 225 makes major rally

SINGAPORE stocks ended Thursday in the black, tracking climbs in regional markets as Japan’s Nikkei 225 broke a bubble-era record.