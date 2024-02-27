Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 27)

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 6:30 pm
Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat says Singapore can continue to secure growth by serving as a trusted node and connector, offering a strong innovation ecosystem, and transforming through tripartism.
As growth gets harder to achieve, Singapore must transform, innovate and be a global-Asia node: DPM Heng

WITH growth getting harder to achieve, Singapore must restructure its economy to sustain transformation, encourage innovation, and boost its standing as a global-Asia node, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 27).

FedEx opens regional headquarters in Singapore for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

PARCEL delivery giant FedEx Express opened its new regional headquarters on Tuesday for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region in Singapore.

PropertyGuru cuts 79 jobs, closes unprofitable units, in strategic review

PROPERTY portal PropertyGuru Group will lay off 79 staff, about 5 per cent of its workforce, as part of a strategic review that will also see it closing non-profitable units.

First China-made international jet could gain ground in Asia-Pacific on Airbus, Boeing delays: observers

THE first major China-made passenger jet – Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s (Comac) C919 airliner – could gain ground in the Asia-Pacific market amid delayed deliveries by major aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, said industry players.

PepsiCo, IBM sell bonds through Singapore to reap tax benefit

A POTENTIAL tax benefit is spurring United States companies including PepsiCo and International Business Machines (IBM) to sell bonds through their Singapore subsidiaries, fuelling a record surge of sales from borrowers in the city state.

Singapore stocks close lower as traders eye macro data, STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares ended Tuesday in the red, against a mixed bag of results in other regional stock markets, as investors waited for the release of a slew of macroeconomic data that would offer more clarity on interest rates.

