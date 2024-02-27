Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 27)

Stories you might have missed
As growth gets harder to achieve, Singapore must transform, innovate and be a global-Asia node: DPM Heng
WITH growth getting harder to achieve, Singapore must restructure its economy to sustain transformation, encourage innovation, and boost its standing as a global-Asia node, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 27).
FedEx opens regional headquarters in Singapore for Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa
PARCEL delivery giant FedEx Express opened its new regional headquarters on Tuesday for the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa region in Singapore.
PropertyGuru cuts 79 jobs, closes unprofitable units, in strategic review
PROPERTY portal PropertyGuru Group will lay off 79 staff, about 5 per cent of its workforce, as part of a strategic review that will also see it closing non-profitable units.
First China-made international jet could gain ground in Asia-Pacific on Airbus, Boeing delays: observers
THE first major China-made passenger jet – Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s (Comac) C919 airliner – could gain ground in the Asia-Pacific market amid delayed deliveries by major aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, said industry players.
PepsiCo, IBM sell bonds through Singapore to reap tax benefit
A POTENTIAL tax benefit is spurring United States companies including PepsiCo and International Business Machines (IBM) to sell bonds through their Singapore subsidiaries, fuelling a record surge of sales from borrowers in the city state.
Singapore stocks close lower as traders eye macro data, STI down 0.4%
SINGAPORE shares ended Tuesday in the red, against a mixed bag of results in other regional stock markets, as investors waited for the release of a slew of macroeconomic data that would offer more clarity on interest rates.