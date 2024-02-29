Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 29)

Published Thu, Feb 29, 2024 · 6:30 pm
The conservation bungalow was bought in 1926 and is one of 15 conservation bungalows along Mountbatten Road.
PHOTO: KNIGHT FRANK SINGAPORE

Daily Debrief

Stories you might have missed

Conservation bungalow in Mountbatten owned by family of Lee Choon Guan put up for sale at S$54.5 million guide price

A CONSERVATION bungalow in Mountbatten Road owned by the same family for almost a century has been put up for sale at a guide price of S$54.5 million.

Amid ongoing tech layoffs, employment bright spots appearing at recently funded startups

THE start of 2024 saw layoffs continue to roil the tech sector, but recruitment experts report some spots of hiring emerging in the local startup ecosystem.

ST Engineering H2 profit rises 19.9% to S$305.9 million

SEE ALSO

SINGAPORE Technologies Engineering’s net profit for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, rose 19.9 per cent to S$305.9 million from S$255 million a year ago.

Cut-off yield on latest Singapore 6-month T-bill rises to 3.8%

SINGAPORE’S latest six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.8 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (Feb 29).

Sats posts S$31.5 million Q3 profit on strong cargo volumes, seasonal demand

IN-FLIGHT caterer and ground handler Sats on Thursday posted a 41.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter rise in third-quarter net profit to S$31.5 million from S$22.2 million.

Singapore shares edge higher on Thursday amid cautious trader sentiment; STI up 0.1%

LOCAL shares advanced on Thursday, marking the first time the market booked a gain this week. The rise was, however, a muted one amid the global cautious countdown towards the release of the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – the personal consumption expenditures. 

Singapore

Severing ties with other countries over unfavourable views ‘not constructive’: Vivian Balakrishnan

Mask wearing not required at polyclinics, GPs and other outpatient settings from March 1

No need for further GST increases up to 2030: DPM Lawrence Wong

Simpler government tender category from April, among moves to improve ease of doing business

Accounting workforce, regional agreements get boosts to support Singapore’s hub status

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 28)

