Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 8)

Iswaran allowed to leave Singapore to settle son in at university; case transferred to High Court

FORMER transport minister S Iswaran’s application to leave Singapore was conditionally approved on Thursday (Feb 8). He intends to be away from Feb 16 to Mar 4, to settle his son in at an Australian university.

Money laundering accused charged with submitting forged documents to cheat StanChart, Bank of Singapore

VANUATU passport holder Su Jianfeng, one of the 10 accused in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, was on Thursday handed two new charges for submitting forged documents to two financial institutions.

Fullerton Health’s three co-founders slapped with corruption charges

FULLERTON Healthcare Corporation’s (Fullerton Health) three co-founders, including its former majority owner David Sin, were charged on Thursday (Feb 8) with corruption and falsifying or conspiring to falsify nearly half a million dollars in entertainment claims to defraud the healthcare company.

Sabana Reit investors ask to withdraw, modify upcoming EGM resolutions

A GROUP of Sabana Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) unitholders who requisitioned for an extraordinary general meeting to be held are now requesting to withdraw and modify some of the resolutions they initially proposed.

Time to cut 15-month waiting period for ‘downgraders’, tweak ABSD, bring back estate tax: PropertyGuru

REDUCE the 15-month wait for private property “downgraders”, withhold stamp duties payable for Singaporean families buying a second home, and reintroduce estate tax. Ahead of the Budget 2024 statement next Friday (Feb 16), property portal PropertyGuru Singapore has put up these three recommendations on what can be done to “alleviate challenges” that home buyers and owners in Singapore face today.