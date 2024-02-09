Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 9)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s growth ‘ought to be stronger’ in 2024; more support for families to come: PM Lee

AFTER “a steady year” in 2023, Singapore’s growth is hoped to be stronger this year – but this depends on whether the United States can cool its inflation and avoid a recession, and whether China’s economy will revive strongly, said PM Lee.

Police start process for DBS to sell shophouses linked to money laundering bust

SINGAPORE authorities are laying the ground for prohibition orders slapped on assets rounded up in the money laundering dragnet to be lifted, so that proceeds can be recovered.

Shopee lawsuit loss sparks debate on non-competition clauses

SHOPEE’S recent lawsuit against a former senior employee in its Singapore and Brazil offices has trained the spotlight on non-competition clauses.

Built to last: Why companies should be building more new businesses

BUSINESSES that stand still are liable to get run over, particularly in fast-moving South-east Asia.

Muppets, military men and mental health

IN TODAY’S fast-paced and often stressful world, mental health issues are increasingly prevalent. Despite this, they often remain undiscussed and overlooked due to stigma, discomfort, or simply not knowing what to say.