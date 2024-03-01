Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 1)

Stories you might have missed

Who moved my cheese: Is Singapore’s status as top Mice hotspot getting stale?

RISING costs are spurring more corporates to look at holding their business events in cheaper destinations across South-east Asia.

Singapore to tighten foreign worker quota, raise levies for marine and offshore engineering

TO REDUCE the marine and offshore engineering sector’s dependency on foreign workers and spur productivity, the sector’s dependency ratio ceiling will be lowered, and its foreign worker levies increased from 2026.

Singapore adds S$300 million to kitty to boost tourism sector

SINGAPORE is adding more than S$300 million to a government fund for tourism development, to facilitate the country’s post-pandemic tourism recovery, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan at his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate on Friday (Mar 1).

‘We’ve been fighting for our lives every day’: Ritual Gym founder, following abrupt closure of Singapore branches

THE founder of home-grown boutique gym Ritual, which abruptly shut on Thursday, has spoken to The Business Times about his decision to voluntarily pull the plug on his business, after a critical investor backed out of a deal that would have otherwise kept it afloat.

Cordlife posts 50.3% lower H2 profit, sets up Vietnam subsidiary

CORDLIFE Group’s net profit for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023, declined 50.3 per cent to S$1.5 million from S$3 million in the year prior.

Local shares end week in the red as investor optimism fizzles out; STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE stocks ended the week lower, as macroeconomic data from both the United States and China caused investors to tread cautiously amid risks of a delay in interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.