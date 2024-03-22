Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 22)

Stories you might have missed

Four Cordlife directors, ex-group CEO arrested amid CAD probe

FOUR directors of Cordlife Group, along with its former group chief executive, Tan Poh Lan, have been arrested by the Commercial Affairs Department and then released on bail.

Stay awhile: How long-stay serviced apartments may change the housing landscape

IN LATE November last year, the government unveiled a new category of serviced apartments following a boom in the rental market, with a longer minimum-stay requirement of three months to better meet demand.

Insead, with new dean, makes big push to meet demand for sustainability-focused leaders

TAKE a glance at the leadership team at business school Insead, and some might say it resembles a mini United Nations, as it comprises people from France, Latvia, Portugal, Canada, Belgium, India, Hungary, China and elsewhere.

Singapore S$15.5 million penthouse sale flops after three auctions

IN THE past, a luxury penthouse for sale in Singapore would be one of the hottest properties in town. Not anymore, after a condo with an asking price of almost US$12 million failed to attract any bidders this week.

Singapore Airlines to suspend flights to Chengdu and Chongqing from Mar 31

SINGAPORE Airlines will suspend flights to Chengdu and Chongqing from Mar 31, fewer than five months after flights to the two Chinese cities resumed.

Singapore shares little changed; STI falls 0.07%

THE rally fuelled by the US Federal Reserve’s commitment to cut rates did not carry over from Thursday (Mar 21), causing Singapore shares to close little changed on Friday despite overnight rallies in the US and European markets.