Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 25)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s inflation rises more than expected in February; core inflation at 3.6%, headline at 3.4%

SINGAPORE’S inflation heated up more than expected in February, with both headline and core inflation rising at a faster pace than the month before, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and Ministry of Trade and Industry showed on Monday (Mar 25).

Singapore’s share of newly created job vacancies hits six-year high

THE share of job vacancies in Singapore that were newly created – as opposed to being vacated by a former employee – reached 47.3 per cent, in 2023, the highest since this data series began in 2018.

Iswaran faces 8 new charges for obtaining S$19,000 in items including Brompton bike, golf clubs, whisky

S ISWARAN was charged on Monday with eight counts of obtaining 10 bottles of whisky, 12 bottles of wine and some golf clubs worth S$18,956.94 in total from listed Lum Chang Holdings’ managing director when he was the transport minister.

Prime office rents grow in Q1 on renewals but may plateau in H2 2024: Knight Frank

OFFICE rents in the Raffles Place/Marina Bay area rose in the first quarter of 2024, supported by renewals from businesses occupying quality spaces and demand from multinational corporations.

Singapore climbs to sixth place in global resilient cities index

SINGAPORE climbed six notches to become the world’s sixth most resilient city, from 12th place in 2021.

Singapore stocks start week in red; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE stocks closed lower on Monday, after official data showed that the country’s headline and core inflation rose more than expected in February.