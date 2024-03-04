Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 4)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore to raise retirement age to 64, re-employment age to 69 in 2026

SINGAPORE’S retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to 64 and 69 respectively in 2026, as part of an ongoing process that will see the Republic’s retirement and re-employment ages reach 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

Minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass to increase to S$5,600 from 2025

SINGAPORE is raising the minimum qualifying salaries for Employment Passes to S$5,600 per month from next year, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4). This is up from the current qualifying salary of at least S$5,000.

Nearly 4,200 applications approved in first year of Singapore’s One Pass for top foreign talent

SINGAPORE has approved nearly 4,200 applications under the Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass for top talent in the first year of implementation, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday.

Retaining CPF Special Account for those already aged 55 and up will create generational divide: Tan See Leng

RETAINING the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Account for members who are already aged 55 and above, while closing the accounts of younger members as planned, will create a generational divide, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday.

Island View relaunches en bloc sale with plans to cut price from S$575 million to S$532 million

FREEHOLD condominium Island View in Pasir Panjang will be relaunched for sale by tender on Tuesday – but this time, plans are underway to lower the reserve price by 7.5 per cent to S$532 million as market sentiment softens.

Singapore stocks buck regional gains to end lower on Monday; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares ended lower on Monday, bucking gains in the region. The benchmark Straits Times Index was down 0.4 per cent or 13.55 points to 3,122.21.