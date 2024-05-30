Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 30)

Stories you might have missed

FBI takes down massive global army of zombie computer devices, arrests key player in Singapore

THE US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it has dismantled what is likely the world’s largest botnet – an army of 19 million infected computers – that was leased to hackers for cybercrimes.

Port congestion in Singapore leads to some liners skipping calls here

PORT congestion in Singapore has forced some liners to skip the world’s top transhipment hub, as delays at the city-state have reached “critical levels” of up to seven days, an industry intelligence website wrote.

URA releases state land sale sites in Margaret Drive, Media Circle

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Developers are likely to remain conservative in bidding for these plots, as was the case in recent tender exercises, as the housing market slows further, say analysts.

Brookfield, Temasek to buy out France’s Neoen in 6.1 billion euro deal

BROOKFIELD Asset Management, together with its institutional partners Brookfield Renewable and Temasek, have proposed to purchase a remaining 53.32 per cent stake in Neoen for 39.85 euros per share.

South-east Asia’s growth-dominated PE industry needs stronger IPO markets: Bain

SOUTH-EAST Asia’s private equity (PE) industry is holding its head above water, but needs stronger stock markets to support exits via initial public offerings (IPOs). That is the verdict from Bain & Company’s Southeast Asia Private Equity 2023 Year in Review, released on Thursday (May 30).