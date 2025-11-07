Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 7)

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) with his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul at an official lunch, where fried Hokkien mee – a dish the Thai leader enjoys – was served. PHOTO: CMG

Stories you might have missed

Singapore, Thailand ink pacts on rice trade, healthcare during Anutin’s visit

[SINGAPORE] Singapore and Thailand on Friday (Nov 7) pledged deeper cooperation on rice trade and healthcare leadership during Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s official visit to Singapore.

Singapore’s LawSoc inks MOUs with Bahrain legal bodies to boost cross-border collaboration

[MANAMA] The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) has signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Bahrain Centre for Dispute Resolution (BCDR) and Bahrain Bar Society to strengthen legal collaboration, and support the growing ecosystem around the two nations’ international commercial courts.

Too afraid to quit? Welcome to job hugging

[SINGAPORE] Forget about the Great Resignation. These days, “job hugging” is in vogue, with resignation rates hitting record lows.

Singtel unit sells 0.8% stake in Bharti Airtel for about S$1.5 billion, booking estimated S$1.1 billion gain

[SINGAPORE] Singtel has sold 0.8 per cent of its direct stake in Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel for about S$1.5 billion.

Impact of tariffs, trade restrictions not fully played out, but no systemic risk yet: OCBC

[SINGAPORE] OCBC is still monitoring the impact of tariffs and trade restrictions, as it likely has not fully filtered through the economy.

Malaysia’s Axis Reit buys Penang site for RM800 million, largest industrial property deal in 2025

[KUALA LUMPUR] Marking the largest industrial property transaction in Malaysia this year, Axis Reit acquired about 55 hectares of industrial land on the Penang mainland from steel product manufacturer Ann Joo Steel for RM800 million (S$250 million).