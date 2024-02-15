Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Deb 15)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore’s 2023 GDP growth revised down marginally to 1.1%; 2024 forecast kept at 1 to 3%

SINGAPORE’S economy grew 1.1 per cent in 2023, revised down marginally from the January advance estimate of 1.2 per cent, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Thursday (Feb 15). It moderated from the 2022 full-year growth figure of 3.8 per cent.

Slow start to year for developers with lowest January new home sales in 15 years

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 281 private homes in January, slightly more than double the 135 units moved in December, during the year-end holidays, data released by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed on Thursday (Jan 15).

Latest Singapore 6-month T-bill offers cut-off yield of 3.66%

THE cut-off yield on Singapore’s latest six-month Treasury bills (T-bills) rose to 3.66 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday (Feb 15).

Singapore upgrades 2024 NODX forecast to growth of 4 to 6%

SINGAPORE has upgraded its 2024 full-year forecast for non-oil domestic exports (NODX), with “modest growth” projected in the year ahead and an expected recovery in electronics.

Six things to look out for in Budget 2024

DEPUTY Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2024 Budget Statement in Parliament on Friday (Feb 16) at 3.30 pm. Several potential moves have been foreshadowed by the government, not least at the release of the Forward Singapore report last year.

STI ends 1.2% higher on upbeat mood across region, ahead of national Budget

SINGAPORE shares soared on Thursday (Feb 15), as the upbeat mood across the region driven by domestic factors spilled over, ahead of the unveiling of its own national Budget on Friday.