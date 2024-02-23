Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 23)

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation is down by 0.7 per cent in January, while core inflation is up 0.6 per cent.
Singapore’s inflation eases in January, with core at 3.1%, headline at 2.9%

SINGAPORE’S headline and core inflation both eased in January, data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Feb 23).

Maritime players ink 5 MOUs for digital innovation, collaboration in sector

A TOTAL of five memoranda of understanding (MOUs) were inked on Friday (Feb 23) by different players of the local maritime industry for the further digitalisation of the sector. 

Taylor Swift’s six shows could boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million: economists

POP star Taylor Swift’s six concerts in March could boost Singapore’s economy by up to S$500 million in tourism receipts, according to economists’ estimates.

Malaysia’s January inflation steady at 1.5%, beating economists’ forecast

MALAYSIA’S inflation rate remained at 1.5 per cent year on year in January, the same rate since November last year, thanks to the easing price growth of food and hospitality, a Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) report indicated on Friday (Feb 23).

Malaysia’s speciality coffee is on a caffeine rush

DEMAND for “affordable luxury” is on the rise – and speciality coffee chains are riding this wave. But is there an overdose looming?

Singapore stocks fall amid disappointing earnings; STI down 1.2%

THE Straits Times Index fell 1.2 per cent or 38.03 points to 3,184.91 on Friday (Feb 23) amid weak earnings results.

