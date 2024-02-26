Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 26)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore factory output turns positive with 1.1% rise in January, but falls short of estimates

SINGAPORE’S industrial production grew 1.1 per cent on year in January, in a turnaround from December 2023’s 2.4 per cent decline. This came even as output in the key electronics sector fell, Economic Development Board (EDB) data showed on Monday (Feb 26).

Singapore condo resale prices fall for first time in five months: SRX, 99.co

SINGAPORE condominium resale prices fell for the first time in five months in January, while volumes remained muted.

‘Fairer’ to retain CPF Special Account for those already aged 55 and above: Foo Mee Har

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

RATHER than closing the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Special Account (SA) for all members aged 55 and above, it “may be fairer” to grandfather the scheme for those who have already reached that age, suggested People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Foo Mee Har on Monday (Feb 26).

Not contented with pole position, BYD aims for bigger EV market share in Singapore

SINGAPORE’S top passenger electric vehicle (EV) seller BYD is aiming for a larger market share here as it sets to rev up the Chinese brand to become a better-known marque and improve consumers’ understanding of green vehicles.

Singapore’s new R&D centre for semiconductor material gallium nitride to be operational by 2025

SINGAPORE’S new research centre for gallium nitride, an emerging material used in semiconductor chips, is expected to become operational in 2025, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said on Monday (Feb 26).

Local shares begin week in the red amid profit-taking; STI down 0.4%

SINGAPORE stocks ended the first trading day of the week lower amid cautious investor sentiment and profit-taking across the market.