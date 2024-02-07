Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 7)

Stories you might have missed

DBS chief Piyush Gupta takes 30% variable pay cut over banking outages

SINGAPORE’S largest bank DBS is cutting the variable pay of its management committee, including chief executive Piyush Gupta, as its members take accountability for the bank’s digital disruptions in 2023.

Singapore’s median household income up 2.8% in real terms in 2023

SINGAPORE’S median monthly household income from work grew 2.8 per cent in real terms in 2023 for resident employed households, an improvement from 2022’s real growth of 0.2 per cent, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics (SingStat) showed on Wednesday (Feb 7).

COE prices for most categories fall, large car category drops by 8.6 per cent

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) prices for February’s first round of bidding fell for most categories except for those used to register commercial vehicles.

Ng Yu Zhi’s new forgery, money laundering allegations add to his string of more than 100 charges

NG YU Zhi, the alleged nickel trading fraudster at the centre of a US$1.1 billion scam, was slapped with two further counts of alleged forgery and money laundering. The alleged commission of these offences were his attempts to raise funds from selling a property said to have been bought with criminal proceeds.

‘Are you serious?’: OK Lim’s lawyer Davinder Singh squares off with Hin Leong ex-employee

SENIOR Counsel Davinder Singh on Wednesday (Feb 7) attempted to nail down several “lies” and inconsistencies in statements and court testimonies by Serene Seng, a former long-serving employee of collapsed oil trader Hin Leong.

DBS leads STI up 1% as Singapore shares end Wednesday higher

SINGAPORE stocks gained ground on Wednesday, with DBS leading the pack after it announced record full-year earnings for FY2023. The benchmark Straits Times Index ended up 1 per cent or 30.47 to 3,156.15.