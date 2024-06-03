Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jun 3)
DBS launches internationalisation programme to help 1,000 businesses expand overseas
DBS has launched an internationalisation programme that, over the next 12 months, aims to engage 1,000 businesses in Singapore and across the region in entering new markets. The Bridging Business Horizons programme, launched on Monday (Jun 3), is supported by the Singapore Business Federation and Enterprise Singapore.
Industry observers launch non-profit to encourage better performance among SGX listcos
A GROUP of industry observers have set up a non-profit organisation to encourage better performance of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) through research and engagement.
Indonesia inflation drops to 2.84% in May, lower than expected
INDONESIA’S Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell to 2.84 per cent in May annually, driven by declining food and energy prices, according to data from Indonesia’s Statistics Bureau released on Monday. This figure is lower than April’s 3 per cent and below the 2.94 per cent forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
Real estate players markedly more pessimistic on prime residential, office, business park sectors in Q1
OVERALL sentiment in Singapore’s real estate trade continued to improve in the first quarter of 2024, but industry players have turned markedly more pessimistic on the prime residential sector, as well as the office and the business park/hi-tech space sectors.
Singapore stocks track regional gains on Monday; STI up 0.4%
SINGAPORE stocks ended higher on Monday, tracking gains in the region. The benchmark Straits Times Index rose 0.4 per cent or 12.28 to 3,348.87. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 345 to 237, after 1.4 billion securities worth S$1.4 billion changed hands.
