Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 11)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore business confidence hits one-year high in Q2 2024: SCCB

LOCAL business sentiment continues an upward trajectory, hitting a one-year high in the second quarter of 2024.

Two River Valley sites offered for sale, to yield 960 units next to Great World City

THE government has put up two residential sites for tender in River Valley Green, with one including a serviced apartment component, under the first half 2024 Government Land Sales programme.

Fullerton Health ex-director to plead not guilty as corruption case against co-founders moves to trial

DANIEL Chan, former director of Fullerton Healthcare Corporation (Fullerton Health), is claiming trial on charges related to corruption and falsifying or conspiring to falsify nearly half-a-million dollars in entertainment claims to defraud the company.

Orchard Road malls lack scale, but Taylor Swift-league events show a path to riches

BACK in the 1980s and the 1990s, the Orchard Road area was my go-to place for shopping, dining, entertainment and people watching.

Singapore stocks end lower on Monday amid mixed regional trading; STI down 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares closed lower on Monday (Mar 11) amid a mixed performance across the region.