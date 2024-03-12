Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 12)

Published Tue, Mar 12, 2024 · 6:30 pm
MOF and Acra are seeking public feedback for a new Bill aimed at enhancing the regulatory framework for corporate service providers.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Daily Debrief

Stories you might have missed

New Bill proposes up to S$100,000 in fines for corporate service providers that breach anti-money laundering obligations

CORPORATE service providers (CSPs) can face up to S$100,000 in fines per instance if they fail to meet their anti-money laundering obligations.

Standstill in approvals for Malaysia’s residency visa may dent foreigners’ interest

MALAYSIA continues to remain an attractive option for foreigners looking at a residency visa scheme, but the prolonged standstill in approvals for the Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme is wearing their patience thin and could hurt interest.

CPF interest rate for Special, MediSave, Retirement accounts dip to 4.05% for Q2

SEE ALSO

CENTRAL Provident Fund (CPF) members will earn a slightly lower interest rate of 4.05 per cent per annum for their Special, MediSave and Retirement (SMRA) accounts for the second quarter of 2024.

Olam food ingredients unit ofi secures US$500 million financing

OLAM Group’s food ingredients unit ofi has bagged export credit agency-linked financing of about US$500 million.

Asia turns up the music to pull concert crowd

LIVE concerts are all the rage these days, and Asia’s red-hot live entertainment scene is about to get hotter. As countries haul in billions in tourism revenue from concert goers, more cities across the region are splurging to amp up their appeal.

Singapore stocks rise 0.1% on Tuesday ahead of US inflation data

SINGAPORE stocks closed slightly higher on Tuesday (Mar 12) amid mixed trading in regional markets as investors awaited the release of US inflation data.

