Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 13)

Stories you might have missed

Economists raise Singapore’s 2024 growth forecast to 2.4%; expect lower headline inflation of 3.1%: survey

PRIVATE-SECTOR economists marginally raised their forecast for Singapore’s 2024 economic growth and lowered their expectations for headline inflation, in the latest quarterly survey of professional forecasters published by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Wednesday (Mar 13).

Surbana Jurong unveils global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

URBAN design and engineering consultancy Surbana Jurong (SJ) on Wednesday (Mar 13) opened its new global headquarters, SJ Campus.

Changi Airport’s February passenger movements surpass pre-pandemic level; China is again top source of tourists

CHANGI Airport passenger movements came in at around 5.3 million in February, 4.3 per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels for the month, statistics from Changi Airport Group (CAG) have showed.

Singtel halts trading after rising 4.2%, denies media reports of Optus sale

SINGTEL requested a trading halt on Wednesday (Mar 13) afternoon shortly after the Australian Financial Review (AFR) reported that the telecommunications giant was in advanced discussions to sell Optus to Canadian private equity firm Brookfield.

IMDA chairman Chan Yeng Kit to join SPH Media board

CHAIRMAN of the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Chan Yeng Kit, will be appointed to the board of SPH Media Holdings from Mar 15.

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, tracking US gains; STI up 0.6%

SINGAPORE shares ended higher on Wednesday (Mar 13), tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, even as US inflation data came in slightly higher than expected.