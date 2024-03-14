Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 14)

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 6:30 pm
The ratio of job vacancies to unemployed persons, at 1.74, has been rising since March 2021, indicating a "moderately tight labour market" says MOM.
PHOTO: CHERYL ONG, BT

Singapore’s job vacancies rise to 79,800, while re-entry rate of retrenched workers falls in Q4

JOB vacancies in Singapore edged up slightly in the fourth quarter of 2023, while a lower re-entry rate of 61.5 per cent was observed among residents six months after retrenchment, indicated the Ministry of Manpower’s Labour Market Report on Thursday (Mar 14).

Japanese printing group Toppan to build Singapore factory for high-end semiconductor material

JAPANESE printing technologies group Toppan is opening a factory in Singapore to produce high-end semiconductor substrates, which will be the first such facility in the Republic.

Latest Singapore 6-month T-bill offering 3.78% cut-off yield

SEE ALSO

SINGAPORE’S latest six-month Treasury bill (T-bill) is offering a cut-off yield of 3.78 per cent, according to auction results released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Thursday.

Insurer AIA new business value up 33% for FY2023 on strong premium sales

ASIA-FOCUSED insurer AIA Group reported a 33 per cent rise in FY2023 value of new business, driven by strong sales growth across its key markets.

Beyond concerts, Indonesia seeks to collaborate with Singapore in holding major sports events

INDONESIA is keen to join hands with Singapore to host international events including concerts and sports events, but there are no concrete plans yet towards this end, said its Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

Singapore stocks gain as regional markets end mixed; STI up 0.8%

SINGAPORE stocks closed higher on Thursday amid mixed trading in the region, with the benchmark Straits Times Index rising 0.8 per cent or 25.68 points to close at 3,186.40.

