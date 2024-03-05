Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 5)

Stories you might have missed

Singapore ‘open to’ idea of one-off rise in vehicle population, with higher usage-based charges: Chee

SINGAPORE is open to reviewing the idea of a one-off increase in its vehicle population, spread over a few years and accompanied by higher vehicle-usage charges to prevent congestion, said Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday (Mar 5).

10,000 new homes planned in Yishun; Gillman Barracks being studied for residential use

A HUGE new housing estate offering around 10,000 homes is being planned in the Chencharu area in Yishun, said Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Private-hire COE category ‘possible’ but needs careful study; new measures to stabilise private-hire, taxi supply

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

HAVING a separate Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category for private-hire cars (PHCs) is possible, but “there are trade-offs that need to be studied carefully”, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Staggered downpayments enhanced to help more young couples waiting for new HDB flats

SOME young couples waiting for their new Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats will need to fork out less in their initial downpayment, with the revision of the Staggered Downpayment Scheme (SDS), Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Singapore, Australia ink pact for green and digital shipping corridor

SINGAPORE and Australia have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish the Singapore-Australia Green and Digital Shipping Corridor (GDSC).

Singapore stocks track Wall Street losses on Tuesday; STI down 0.5%

SINGAPORE shares ended lower on Tuesday (Mar 5), tracking losses on Wall Street.