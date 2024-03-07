Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 7)

Stories you might have missed

Scoot looks to raise top line to tackle cost pressures

CONSTRAINED by the extent of cost reductions, Singapore Airlines (SIA) budget arm Scoot strives to raise revenue from seats sold and add-on offerings to mitigate the impact on its profit margins, said chief executive officer Leslie Thng.

Sias urges Great Eastern to address minority investors’ concerns instead of dismissing them on legal technicality

THE Securities Investors Association (Singapore) or Sias has urged the board of Great Eastern to “seriously and objectively consider the true purpose of the shareholders’ requests”, instead of avoiding them on a legal ground.

Malaysia central bank keeps interest rate unchanged at 3%, as expected

MALAYSIA’S central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 per cent on Thursday (March 7), maintaining the key rate for a fifth consecutive meeting.

Cuscaden Peak Investments, UE sell Seletar Mall for S$550 million to Allgreen Properties

ALLGREEN Properties has bought The Seletar Mall from Cuscaden Peak Investments and United Engineers (UE) for S$550 million.

Singtel sells 0.8% direct stake in Airtel, expects S$700 million gain

SINGTEL has sold 49 million of its shares in Bharti Airtel, amounting to a 0.8 per cent stake in its Indian associate, for 1,193.70 rupees per share to US-based investment firm GQG Partners.

Singapore stocks fall amid cautious sentiment; STI down 0.1%

THE Straits Times Index (STI) slipped 0.1 per cent or 2.36 points to 3,133.78 on Thursday (Mar 7) amid cautious sentiment ahead of the US nonfarm payroll statistics.