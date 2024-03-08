Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 8)

Published Fri, Mar 08, 2024 · 6:30 pm
New Tech Park, part of Sabana Reit's portfolio. The Reit's unitholders have voted for nearly all the resolutions proposed by activist investor Quarz Capital Asia.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Daily Debrief

Tempers flare at Sabana EGM as unitholders vote for 8 of 10 resolutions on trustee’s handling of internalisation

UNITHOLDERS of Sabana Industrial Reit have voted for nearly all the resolutions proposed by activist investor Quarz Capital Asia at a highly charged meeting that had some investors raising their voices at the trustee during the question and answer segment.

Jurong Island Terminal to be expanded by 2025 to meet growing demand

JURONG Island Terminal’s handling capacity will be expanded by 2025 to meet growing demand for barge-sailing services from industries based on Jurong Island.

HSBC makes key hires to boost growth in ultra-high-net-worth market in Asia

HSBC Global Private Banking has made two senior hires for a dedicated team serving the bank’s ultra-high-net-worth clients.

Singtel Australian unit’s appeal in tax case dismissed by court again

THE appeal by Singtel’s Australian subsidiary against the commissioner of taxation was dismissed by the Full Federal Court of Australia on Friday (Mar 8).

Trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust gets demand letter from ex-director for alleged fees owed

THE trustee-manager of Dasin Retail Trust has received a letter of demand dated Mar 4 regarding S$99,139.13 in alleged fees due and owed to Sun Shu, a former independent non-executive director.

Singapore stocks track regional gains to end higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

SINGAPORE shares closed higher on Friday, tracking gains in the region. The Straits Times Index rose 0.4 per cent or 13.31 points to 3,147.09.

