Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 31)

Stories you might have missed

Exxon, Shell, ST Engineering units among 9 entities designated under Singapore’s Significant Investments Review Act

EXXONMOBIL Asia Pacific, Shell Singapore and four ST Engineering units are among nine corporate entities that have been designated as “critical entities” and thus face ownership and control regulations under Singapore’s Significant Investments Review Act.

Singtel partners Indonesia’s Telin to develop Singapore-Batam subsea cable system

SINGTEL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indonesian carrier services provider Telekomunikasi Indonesia International (Telin) to develop a submarine cable system connecting Singapore and Batam.

Thrifting is trending, but there’s more than meets the eye

ADRIANA Rahman is a convert to second-hand fashion. The 25-year-old used to buy her clothes from well-known fashion labels, including fast-fashion brands.

Keppel sets sights on senior-living market, opens its first facility in Asia

KEPPEL Land has officially opened its first senior-living facility in Asia, a project in Nanjing, China that kicks off the company’s expansion plans for the region.

MPACT to divest office building Mapletree Anson for S$775 million

MAPLETREE Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is divesting Mapletree Anson, a 19-storey office building in Tanjong Pagar, for S$775 million.

STI edges 0.4% higher on Friday, led by DBS

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Friday (May 31) at 3,336.59, up 13.21 points or 0.4 per cent. Advancers were outnumbered by decliners, however – 265 to 323. The value of securities traded was an unusually high S$4.4 billion.