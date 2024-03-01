In a survey last November, the wish for greater workplace flexibility was among the top three reasons that employees in Singapore gave for wanting to leave their current jobs.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Flexi-work endures in Singapore, though down from pandemic peak"

OFFERING remote work remains a competitive advantage for employers post-pandemic – but the prevalence of such arrangements has decreased in Singapore, statistics show.

This is even as tripartite guidelines on flexible work arrangements (FWAs) are to be released later this year, though these go beyond remote work to include options such as flexible shift timings and flexible workloads.

FWAs are becoming normalised after Covid-19 pushed more companies to adopt them, said National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) assistant secretary-general Yeo Wan Ling. “We foresee that FWAs would be an important factor for companies to attract and retain talent.”

In an EY survey last November, the wish for greater...